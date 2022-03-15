Allevion Therapeutics Announces New Board Members and Successful Completion of Initial Pilot Clinical Study

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allevion Therapeutics announced today that the Medical and Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) is expanding to include three new members — Rajesh Pahwa, M.D., Stuart H. Isaacson, M.D., and Patrick McCartney.

Allevion Logo (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to add greater depth and breadth to our SAB with the additions of Rajesh, Stuart, and Patrick, who are world-leading experts in movement disorder therapies," said Neal Hermanowicz, M.D., Chairman of SAB for Allevion Therapeutics.

The expansion of the board coincides with the successful completion of an initial pilot clinical study. Dr. Hermanowicz said, "We are pleased to announce our successful evaluation of the Allevx™ device in 14 patients in the U.S. with various movement disorder conditions, including essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. All patients demonstrated positive reduction of tremor. We're very encouraged with the results, as we prepare for multicenter clinical evaluations."

"We are excited to welcome Rajesh, Stuart, and Patrick to our SAB and look forward to their insights and guidance, as we prepare for expansion of clinical studies in the U.S. and international markets, said Shawn Moaddeb, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Allevion Therapeutics.

Rajesh Pahwa, M.D., is the Laverne and Joyce Rider professor of neurology and chief of the Movement Disorder Division for the University of Kansas School of Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center. The Parkinson's Foundation has designated KU Medical Center as a Center of Excellence, one of 33 designated centers nationwide. These centers have earned a reputation for comprehensive care, strong clinical research and play a vital role in developing and disseminating new and better therapeutic approaches. Dr. Pahwa oversees diagnostic and treatment services for people with Parkinson's disease and related disorders, such as progressive supranuclear palsy and multiple system atrophy, as well as tremor disorders. He is also a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Dr. Pahwa has published more than 250 peer-reviewed articles, chapters, and abstracts in leading neurology and movement disorder journals, and he has conducted more than 150 clinical trials related to Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders. He is the co-editor of Handbook of Parkinson's Disease, 3rd, and 4th editions; Therapy of Parkinson's Disease, 3rd edition; and Handbook of Essential Tremor and Other Tremor Disorders. He is also the co-author of the book Parkinson's Disease: Questions and Answers, 4th edition.

Dr. Pahwa commented, "I am delighted to join Allevion Therapeutics' SAB at this important time in the company's evolution."

Stuart H. Isaacson, M.D., FAAN, is an associate professor of neurology at the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and the director of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center of Boca Raton, Fla. He is also the medical director of the Parkinson's Research and Education Foundation.

Dr. Isaacson is the director of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center of Boca Raton, where he leads a team of movement disorder neurologists and clinical coordinators combining a holistic approach to medical therapy with access to one of the largest Parkinson's and movement disorders clinical trial centers in the U.S. He has been involved in over 250 clinical trials and has served on national and international committees for many drug and device development programs, seeking to advance development of emerging therapies. Dr. Isaacson has authored or co-authored over 300 abstracts, journal articles, and book chapters and has presented research results at national and international scientific meetings. Dr. Isaacson is board-certified in neurology, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology; a member of the International Association of Parkinson's and Related Disorders, the Movement Disorders Society, the Section on Movement Disorders of the AAN, the Parkinson's Study Group, the Huntington's Study Group; and has been recognized in Best Doctors in America List, America's Top Physicians, and Florida Super Doctors. Dr. Isaacson has worked closely with national foundations, including the Parkinson's Foundation and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Dr. Isaacson commented, "Effective and tolerated treatment options for common movement disorders, like essential tremor and Parkinson's disease, remain an important unmet medical need. The Allevx™ smart-band neuromodulation device with its real-time tremor task monitoring, ability for multiple short treatment sessions throughout the day without the need to recharge the device, and the use of a band that can be worn on both arms is a new treatment option that provides benefit to our patients living with these disorders."

Patrick McCartney is the executive director of the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF), the largest focused group dedicated to essential tremor (ET). The mission of the IETF is to provide hope to the ET community worldwide through awareness, education, support, and research.

McCartney said, "We are extremely encouraged and looking forward to working with the team at Allevion Therapeutics to expand therapeutic options for essential tremor patients."

About Allevion Therapeutics:

Allevion Therapeutics is developing a patented next-generation smart wearable neuromodulation device using dual energy fusion technology for the treatment of a wide variety of movement disorders.

Allevion Therapeutics is dedicated to improving the lives of the millions of people struggling with ET & Parkinson's disease. ET is a movement disorder far more common than Parkinson's disease, which has a significant impact on mobility and quality of life. Incidence of ET is expected to increase more than 6% annually.

Allevx™ smart-band utilizes seven touchpoints contacting multiple nerves (radial, median, and ulnar) in combination with low frequency, ultra-low-power ultrasound and multi-phasic electrical stimulation synchronized with a novel algorithm, leading to faster and longer-lasting tremor reduction results. Allevx™ smart-band device can be used on both hands without the need to buy a separate unit for each hand. The device can learn from patient-specific activities to optimize stimulation parameters for different tasks. Data can be shared with physicians through secure cloud-based access.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.alleviontx.com .

Media Contact:

Cortney Donaldson

cdonaldson@focusmarketingcs.com .

Allevx™ smart-band device (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allevion Therapeutics