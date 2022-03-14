XRHealth and HTC Introduce "Flow Health" and "Focus 3 Health" at HIMSS 2022

Both Solutions Provide Portable Virtual Reality Healthcare Solutions for Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, and Patients to Use in the Comfort of their Home

BOSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth , the gateway to the healthcare metaverse, and HTC VIVE , the global leader in premium virtual reality (VR), announced today "Focus 3 Health" and "Flow Health" powered by XRHealth. The two separate products using HTC VIVE Focus 3 and HTC VIVE Flow are preloaded with the XRHealth virtual reality treatment rooms and other VR health applications, so that hospitals, rehabilitation centers and individual patients can benefit from remote VR telehealth, no matter where they are.

Individual patients can purchase "Flow Health" for $599. The bundle includes the VIVE Flow immersive glasses, preloaded with XRHealth FDA registered medical applications, and includes a screening video call with an XRHealth clinician. Patients can then sign up for VR Telehealth treatment with an XRHealth clinician, covered by their health plan or pay out of pocket for $69-$119 per week, according to the tier they choose.

Hospitals and rehabilitation centers can purchase the "Focus 3 Health" solution for a $1300 one-time fee, which includes the VIVE Focus 3 headset and the preinstalled XRHealth medical platform. The XRHealth medical platform applications are a subscription service of $1000/month. The devices will be sold under the guidelines and regulations of durable medical equipment and will be FSA/HSA eligible.

"XRHealth, together with HTC, are excited to offer the public VR products specifically designed for the healthcare market," says Eran Orr, Chief Executive Officer of XRHealth. "We believe in creating healthcare solutions that are limitless and provide continuous access and healthcare opportunities to patients around the globe."

XRHealth's healthcare VR applications are FDA and CE registered and transport patients to a virtual clinic, where symptoms of stress, anxiety, depression, ADHD, autism, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, and physical and neurological injuries are treated. When the patient is in the treatment room, comprehensive data can be measured providing the clinician with valuable insights on treatment progress and outcome.

"At HTC, we believe in the power of VR to change lives," said Amir Khorram, VP of Enterprise Sales, at HTC VIVE. "We are honored to partner with XRHealth on Flow Health and Focus 3 Health – two innovative solutions centered around the power of the VIVE Focus 3 and the lightweight portability of the VIVE Flow, to offer patients and clinicians immersive remote VR telehealth treatments."

Both products will be available in June. Customers can preorder here, beginning May 1, 2022.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare, bringing patient care into the Metaverse. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/ .

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com .

