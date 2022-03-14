TRIPCHAT APP Draws National Attention: First Travel App Featuring Button for Human Trafficking Prevention

Women-owned Louisiana Based Business Joins Forces Nationally With Operation Underground Rescue, Pop-A-Lock and Louisiana Secretary of State's New Louisiana Businesses Against Trafficking Initiative

LAFAYETTE, La., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GWBD LLC, dba TripChat Global, founded by Louisiana entrepreneurs Nicole Quinlan and actress and former Miss USA Ali Landry, launched an ingenious travel mobile app on March 7, 2022, the first in the tourism industry connecting users directly to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The app is an innovative disruptor in the travel/marketing industry, providing highly effective and affordable branding businesses.

Timothy Ballard, Founder of Operation Underground Rescue (O.U.R.) with TripChat App Co-Founder Ali Landry and Co-Founder/CEO Nicole Quinlan celebrated the launch of the nation's first travel and tourism mobile app connecting directly to the National Human Trafficking Hotline on March 7, 2022. TripChat's owners chose to launch their innovative new app with a private screening of (PRNewswire)

TripChat features proprietary audio billboards prompted by geo-fencing technology, curated engaging audio stories and images about the culture, history, business and attractions that surround users as they travel.

"Consumers now rely heavily on technology to navigate their lives, creating a demand for innovative solutions that provides consumer confidence," explained CEO Quinlan.

The company's founders chose to launch the app as a platform to raise awareness about Human Trafficking Prevention during a private screening prior to national release in September of the movie "Sound of Freedom," a gripping biographical action drama documenting the heroic human trafficking rescue missions of Timothy Ballard. Once an agent with U.S. Homeland Security, he founded Operation Underground Rescue (O.U.R.), an international aid organization.

"We applaud TripChat founders for their efforts and this technology," said Ballard.

"Human Trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises on the earth. In order to put an end to it, we need individuals like these to rise up and use their own talents to help put an end to this horrific plague. This will be a great tool that will make a major impact in the fight against human trafficking and exploitation," he said.

"I'm proud to announce our partnership with TripChat, along with the start of the Louisiana Businesses Against Trafficking program," said Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, "to help Louisiana business owners become the first line of defense against human trafficking."

National sponsor Pop-A-Lock CEO Don Marks said he supports TripChat's development and was eager to sponsor the app for their proprietary audio billboards and focus on safety. Since its founding in the early 90's, Pop-A-Lock's has provided free emergency unlocking services, which has rescued over 350,000 children.

"Now, with just one click of a button, users can be connected to the National Human Trafficking Hotline and Pop-A-Locks National dispatch center," said Quinlan.

TripChat founders envision a creation of a network of heroes by allowing an easy way to report any suspected human trafficking activity or to request emergency roadside and unlocking assistance.

