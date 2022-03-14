SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NEOG, RCM, BRG, OCDX, APR

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) 's merger with 3M's Food Safety business. Under the merger, NEOGEN will issue shares to 3M shareholders such that existing NEOGEN shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at approximately $1 billion, subject to closing and other adjustments. If you are a NEOGEN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) 's merger with Cloudmed. Upon closing of the merger, R1 shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis while Cloudmed equity holders are expected to own approximately 30%. If you are a RCM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) 's sale to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 per share. If you are a Bluerock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) 's sale to Quidel Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. If you are an Ortho shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR)' s sale to Owens & Minor, Inc. for $37.50 per share in cash. If you are an Apria shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

