Parachuting Spiders? Everything you need to know about the Joro Spider

READING, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- News of a "parachuting spider" falling from the sky has spread throughout the country, causing an uproar among arachnophobes and people everywhere.

To set the record straight, Marc Potzler, Board Certified Entomologist and Technical Services Manager for Ehrlich Pest Control, provided insights on this species of spiders.

What do Joro spiders look like? "Joro spiders are large spiders in the orb-weaver family. Females are larger and more noticeable with the abdomen somewhat cylindrical and mostly sulfur yellow in color, with some gray markings. The 'head', better known as the cephalothorax, is covered with short hairs that give it a shiny silver appearance. The legs are very long and slender, with a span up to 4 inches, and black in color with yellow bands."

Where did these spiders come from? Where have Joro spiders been spotted in the US? "The Joro spider is native to Southeast Asia, often found from India to Japan. It was likely introduced via a shipment of goods from that part of the world.

The first sighting in the US was in northern Georgia in 2014 and has spread into North and South Carolina. There have also been sightings in Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The largest concentration is at the junction of Georgia, North and South Carolina.

The Joro spider's tolerance for colder weather indicates it may spread north, but it may take years to occur."

Can the Joro spider really "parachute"? "Yes, most orb-weavers 'parachute,' however, only as a newly-hatched spiderling fresh out of the egg. The spiderling will let out a long strand of silk and wait for a breeze to catch it. The tiny spider then catches a ride to disperse from its siblings. It may travel several miles in this way. A strong wind may move them even further. Adult spiders are much too large for the wind to carry them in such a fashion."

Can the Joro spider harm people, pets or plants? "It is highly unlikely for people or pets to be bitten by a Joro spider. It tends to remain in the web, which can be up to 10 feet and fairly obvious. The spider will not actively hunt people, and even if it was to bite a person or plant, the venom is not medically significant. It will not harm plants.

If you are bitten by any spider, keep calm and monitor the bite area. Call the doctor for treatment advice, and circle the bite with a sharpie to track swelling."

What do I do if I see a Joro spider? "Contact your local Cooperative Extension office, which may have regional protocols on how to handle these spiders. Take a photo from a safe distance for a professional to verify the identification. There are a few native species of orb-weavers, which may bear resemblance to the Joro spider."

Anything else we should know about the Joro spider? "Spiders are predators, and because of this, you will not see large numbers in small areas like you will with periodical cicadas or spotted lanternflies. While it may out-compete local spiders for space and prey, it is unclear exactly what environmental impacts the Joro spider will play in our ecosystem."

