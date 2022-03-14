MyBambu, the financial technology platform that opens doors to unbanked Hispanics in the United States

MyBambu allows its users to manage their finances easily and safely, without the need to present or have a Social Security number.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBambu, is an application that has been designed to become the leading financial solution for a market that has been overlooked and underserved for far too long. MyBambu better than banking offering lets you open a digital account with no monthly fees, no SSN, simply using an ID issued by the government of your country. We level the playing field by allowing individuals regardless of their immigration status to start their financial growth journey. The app is available on The app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

MyBambu users can take advantage of different benefits such as:

No SSN needed

450 types of IDs

International transfers in less than 35 minutes and for ONLY $2.99

A free virtual and physical VISA card

Easy cash loads at over 120,000 cash locations in the U.S

Pay bills domestically and internationally

Phone recharges in more than 15 countries

Routing an account number in seconds

Direct deposit at your fingertips

Among the most outstanding features, MyBambu offers immediate international money transfers to 18 countries in Latin America. Remittances reach the recipient in approximately 35 minutes and transfers can be made directly from the application and at affordable rates. The money can be sent both from bank to bank and be withdrawn directly in cash in the destination country.

Val Infante, Chief Operations and Marketing Officer, said: "We want to promote financial inclusion for the unbanked, regardless of their immigration status. MyBambu provides a variety of financial solutions and gives voice to the Latino community, providing a comfortable, safe and economical solution to their finances."

MyBambu is positioned within the United States as the only neobank in which 92% of its active users are Hispanic.

The money in MyBambu is insured with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and has a completely secure encryption system that keeps funds safe.

This fintech provides an ecosystem of financial solutions for people looking to manage their money safely. MyBambu keeps growing and as it does it will continue to add functionalities and services in the upcoming months.

For more information:

Website: https://mybambu.com/

App: https://bit.ly/32oQxwy

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mybambu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mybambu.us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mybambu.us/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu7Lo-dlBGCtXB54IoAv0yQ

