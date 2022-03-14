IRTH Communications Sponsors 34th Annual ROTH Conference as it Returns to In-Person Event on March 13-15, 2022

IRTH to support several clients in high growth sectors that include healthcare, technology, EVs, consumer electronics

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, will participate as a gold-level sponsor for the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, being held March 13–15, 2022, at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

"For over three decades, Roth has earned a reputation as the premier financial resource for small-cap companies," said Mr. Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications. "As the world emerges from the pandemic with proper precaution, we look forward to returning, and forging meaningful in-person relationships for our clients and establishing connections with both existing and prospective institutional and private investors. This has been and continues to be one of the most effective and productive venues for sharing compelling investment opportunities and we are excited to be supporting and sponsoring the event."

About the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

The 34th Annual ROTH Conference is scheduled for March 13–15, 2022, at The Ritz-Carlton, in Dana Point, CA. This year's conference will feature senior executives from approximately 500 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including AgTech, Consumer, Energy, Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Metals and Mining, Sustainability, Services, and Technology. The conference format comprises 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, on-demand presentations by companies that choose to pre-record them, and live entertainment.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

