InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Way to Stir Beverages (SNF-110)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a quick and eco-friendly way to stir coffee, tea and other beverages," said one of two inventors, from San Jose, Calif., "so we invented the J. G. SHAKER. Our design eliminates the need to waste plastic straws and wooden stirrers."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to mix hot or cold beverages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using straws or stirrers. As a result, it increases efficiency and it helps to prevent spills, messes and waste. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

