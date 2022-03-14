GREY GOOSE® and The Recording Academy® are Gearing Up for the GRAMMYs® with 'Monday Mix,' Featuring JoJo, Lucky Daye, Tinashe, and Law Roach

GREY GOOSE® and The Recording Academy® are Gearing Up for the GRAMMYs® with 'Monday Mix,' Featuring JoJo, Lucky Daye, Tinashe, and Law Roach

Premiering today, the multi-faceted content series will feature exclusive performances and interviews from top trendsetters

GREY GOOSE has tapped celebrity stylist Law Roach as its official Style Partner to appear in the Monday Mix series, featuring his new signature Martini GRAMMYs® cocktail

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GREY GOOSE, the "Official Spirit Partner of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards®," and The Recording Academy® are pleased to debut "Monday Mix," an all-new content series that will premiere every Monday throughout the rest of the month. Starting today, the digital series will feature intimate musical performances and behind-the-scenes footage from trailblazing artists including JoJo, Tinashe, and six-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Lucky Daye. Additionally, GREY GOOSE will be collaborating with stylist-to-the-stars Law Roach as its official GRAMMY® Style Partner, who will facilitate intimate conversations on music, artistic expression, and effortless style with each artist. Roach will also debut an exclusive new GRAMMYs® martini cocktail recipe that viewers can easily make at home. With each installment of "GREY GOOSE x GRAMMYs: Monday Mix," the vodka brand will reimagine the traditional start of the work week as a day of celebration and build excitement for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 3rd.

Grey Goose Logo 2022 (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with an iconic vodka like GREY GOOSE to showcase music and style for the GRAMMYs this year," said Roach. "Music and fashion have always gone hand-in-hand, so getting to speak with some of my favorite artists about how individual style has shaped their artistic vision is really exciting for me. These conversations always go well with a great cocktail, so my guests will be sipping on the delicious Passion Drop—the official cocktail of the GRAMMY Awards—while I'll be sipping on my own twist on a martini cocktail that I call 'The Law.'"

The first "GREY GOOSE x GRAMMYs: Monday Mix" segment launches today at 9:30am EST on Instagram and YouTube with an acoustic performance by multi-platinum recording artist JoJo, followed by Lucky Daye—who is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Progressive R&B album in this year's ceremony— on March 21, and Tinashe on March 28.

"I'm so pleased to be a part of 'Monday Mix' and celebrate a year of incredible music with GREY GOOSE and The Recording Academy," said Tinashe. "Everyone looks forward to the performances at the GRAMMYs ceremony, and I love that this series is extending that enthusiasm beyond just one night. I'm excited for my fans to see my performance later this month. It's going to be a good one!"

All "GREY GOOSE x GRAMMYs: Monday Mix" content can be accessed by following each artist, along with @greygoose and the Recording Academy on all social platforms, as well as on the official GRAMMYs Content Hub. Performances will be accompanied by exclusive interviews, product drops, and behind-the-scenes GRAMMYs content from now through the 28th. The Content Hub will also house all official GRAMMYs cocktail recipes, including the ceremony's signature cocktail The Passion Drop and Roach's new twist "The Law."

For more information about the GREY GOOSE partnership with The Recording Academy, please contact greygoose@nikecomm.com and Carmen Wharton at cmwharton@bacardi.com.

About GREY GOOSE ® Vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE Vodka, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L'Orange and GREY GOOSE Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

SIP RESPONSIBLY

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn.

JoJo, Lucky Daye And Law Roach (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GREY GOOSE