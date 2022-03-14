Curaleaf Celebrates Opening Of Tamarac, Florida Dispensary

Tamarac Dispensary Expands Company's Retail Presence to 45 Locations in Florida and 128 Nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its newest location in Tamarac, Florida. Curaleaf Tamarac is the Company's 45th location in Florida and the second in Broward County.

Located at 6899 N University Drive, Curaleaf Tamarac will expand medical cannabis access in the western half of the state's second most-populated county. Patients can choose from a wide variety of high-quality products including Select Nano Bites, Select Squeeze, Select Bites as well as the Company's proprietary gravity-fed vape pod, Cliq by Select. Last week, Select's first solventless product, Select Live Rosin vapes began rolling out across the state. Curaleaf first began serving Broward County in 2018 through its Deerfield Beach location, however this new location is Curaleaf's first location in West Broward County.

Curaleaf continues to scale its operations in the largest medical market in the U.S. Using a tailored retail approach rooted in patient education and advocacy, the Company has served nearly 300,000 patients through its 45 dispensaries across Florida. Curaleaf's recent momentum has doubled its Florida market share over the last year.

"We are excited to deepen our roots in the Sunshine State and serve even more patients in Broward County," said Matt Darin, President of Curaleaf US. "Our team is grateful for the continued support of Florida's medical cannabis community as we offer convenient and accessible patient experiences through our growing retail presence."

To celebrate the grand opening of Curaleaf Tamarac, the Company will offer half-priced products and double rewards points beginning Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Prizes and gifts with purchases will also be offered on Friday, April 1st.

For more information on store openings, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida.

