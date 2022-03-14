CRMNEXT and Wescom Resources Group Join Forces to Provide Seamless Financial Services CRM Solution CRMNEXT to offer market leading CRM platform hosted on WRG private cloud for seamless, high-availability financial services solution

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMNEXT, a global CRM solution provider for financial services, and Wescom Resources Group (WRG), an advanced technology solutions provider for credit unions, have announced a strategic partnership to benefit Credit Unions.

CRMNEXT/Wescom Resources Group's partnership provides credit unions best-in-class CRM and private cloud hosting solution

Credit unions are always looking at ways to streamline their IT operations. Because of the enormous advantages related to reduced CapEx and OPEX, along with faster time to market for new applications and services, cloud adoption is on the rise.

In addition, credit unions are often looking for differentiated, cost-effective, and streamlined customer relationship management (CRM) solutions built to break down internal silos and deliver a superior member and employee experience.

This partnership between CRMNEXT and Wescom Resources Group will provide credit unions the best of both worlds - a best-in-class CRM solution designed for financial institutions, and hosted in a top-tier private cloud solution that takes into account key quality, security, compliance, and regulatory requirements.

"For over 20 years WRG has managed clients' core systems," says Dave Cerwinski, President, WRG. "As credit unions increasingly deploy CRM systems to more fully manage member data, it's a natural fit and a great value proposition for us to provide a reliable and secure cloud-based environment for a CRM system."

"Historically, credit unions have existed to be a better banking alternative for their members," says Mark Monsees, Product Manager, WRG. "What I like most about this partnership is that we are providing the technological resources and data management solutions so that credit unions can more efficiently and effectively serve their members."

"We are excited to be partnering with WRG," says James Gilbert, Head of Marketing at CRMNEXT. "The combined power of CRMNEXT's advanced CRM platform, along with WRG's private cloud solution will provide credit unions with a powerful, comprehensive, and seamless solution for simplifying work, driving growth, and delivering on experience."

To find out more about CRMNEXT's CRM platform, go to www.crmnext.com . For more information on WRG's data management and IT service solutions for credit unions, visit wescomresources.com .

About CRMNEXT

CRMNEXT , Inc., is the leading global CRM solution provider in financial services. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. With more than one million bankers and one billion customers globally, CRMNEXT has become the largest CRM in financial services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service and innovation. For more information, visit www.crmnext.com .

About Wescom Resources Group

Backed by Wescom Credit Union, a credit union with over $5 billion in assets and over 200,000 members, Wescom Resources Group provides credit unions with technology solutions that simplify the management of their data. With over 80 clients, WRG offers one of the most robust managed services platforms in the credit union industry. In addition, WRG's Tellergy™ solution provides branch automation for today's modern credit union. For more information, visit www.wescomresources.com .

