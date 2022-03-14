Artivion Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today published its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report detailing the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Artivion's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report details several of the company's ESG efforts, including:

Environmental initiatives to drive sustainability and limit Artivion's carbon footprint, including a disclosure relative to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures;

Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to create a welcoming and empowering workplace for every member of the global team as they strive to fulfill Artivion's mission to make leading-edge aortic technologies available to patients around the world; and

Board of Directors ("Board") level initiatives to enhance Board and workforce diversity, Board refreshment, and Board oversight of the company's ESG initiatives, including human capital management.

"Our mission is to partner with surgeons to restore the health of patients by delivering innovative technologies of unsurpassed quality. At Artivion, we believe we can best fulfill this mission by taking a responsible approach to mitigate our impact on the environment while acting as a responsible global and local citizen across the communities in which we operate and by maintaining a culture of integrity, respect, and inclusiveness for all of our employees," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Artivion. "We are proud to share our accomplishments across each of these critical focus areas in our first ever Corporate Responsibility Report, and we look forward to continuing to enhance our ESG efforts in meaningful and impactful ways."

Artivion's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report aims to address the company's diverse stakeholders. Please visit the Corporate Governance section of the company's website at www.artivion.com to view Artivion's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in the Corporate Responsibility Report that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our belief that we can best fulfill our mission by taking a responsible approach to our impact on the environment, being a good citizen of the communities in which we operate, and maintaining a culture of integrity, respect, and inclusiveness for all of our employees and that we look forward to continuing to enhance our ESG efforts in meaningful and impactful ways. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2021. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

