AFIB Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Acutus Medical, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – November 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Acutus lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/acutus-medical-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus's products; (2) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Acutus was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (4) the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

