Fullpower®-AI, the Leader in Person/Patient-Generated Sleep Health Data (PGHD¹) with the Sleeptracker-AI® Platform, Announces New Sleep Research at World Sleep 2022

Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROME, March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower Technologies, the leader in person/patient-generated sleep health data with the Sleeptracker-AI Platform, will announce new studies using its Sleeptracker-AI smart bed at World Sleep 2022, the 16th international meeting of the World Sleep Congress in Rome from March 11th-16th.

Fullpower-AI
Fullpower-AI(PRNewswire)

Dr. Clete Kushida and collaborators will present results of the following studies:

A Comparison of Estimated Sleep-Wake Patterns Obtained from a Large U.S. Sample by Home-Based Under-Mattress Monitoring Devices Before and After the Start of the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Authors: C. Kushida2, A. Cotton-Clay3, S. Baron3, L. Fava3, V. Easwar3, A. Kinsolving3, P. Kahn3, J. Zitser Koren2, A. Rama4, F. Ding2

Estimated Sleep-Wake Patterns Obtained from a Large U.S. Sample by Home-Based Under-Mattress Monitoring Devices

  • Authors: J. Zitser Koren2,5, A. Cotton-Clay3, V. Easwar3, A. Kinsolving3, P. Kahn3, C.A. Kushida2

Polysomnographic validation of an under-mattress monitoring device in estimating sleep architecture and obstructive sleep apnea in adults

  • Authors: F. Ding2, A. Cotton-Clay3, L. Fava3, V. Easwar3, A. Kinsolving3, P. Kahn3, A. Rama4, C. Kushida2

    2 Stanford University, Division of Sleep Medicine, Stanford, United States
    3 Fullpower Technologies, Inc., Santa Cruz, United States
    4 The Permanente Medical Group, San Jose, United States
    5 Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel

About Sleeptracker-AI: The Sleeptracker-AI platform delivers the first in-home, non-invasive, automatic, long-term sleep analysis solution, together with all the necessary data science tools and analytical dashboards powered by AI. www.sleeptracker.com

About Fullpower-AI: Fullpower-AI delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services, and customization of software in the field of life sciences, health, and biotechnology. www.fullpower.com

For more information, visit www.fullpower.com, or contact BusDev@fullpower.com.

1Patient Generated Health Data, HealthIT.gov https://www.healthit.gov/topic/scientific-initiatives/pcor/patient-generated-health-data-pghd

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fullpower-ai-the-leader-in-personpatient-generated-sleep-health-data-pghd-with-the-sleeptracker-ai-platform-announces-new-sleep-research-at-world-sleep-2022-301501387.html

SOURCE Fullpower

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.