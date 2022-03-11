Vac-Con, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Assets of Eagle Equipment, Inc.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con, Inc., today announced that it has completed the acquisition of all assets and operations of Eagle Equipment, Inc., (DBA) Peirce-Eagle Equipment (Peirce-Eagle) with two locations in Branchburg, New Jersey and Goshen, New York.

With four decades of industry experience and knowledge, Vac-Con is proud to expand their footprint by acquiring the assets of Peirce-Eagle. For 30 years Peirce-Eagle has been one of the leading suppliers of Vac-Con branded hydro-excavation, sewer cleaning and jetting equipment. Strategically located in the Northeastern United States, Peirce-Eagle serves a population of over 12.5 million throughout New Jersey and New York. Through this acquisition, Peirce-Eagle is positioned to become a premier rental house and hub for fast-moving parts sales and distribution for the Vac-Con network of Northeastern dealers.

"We are excited to expand upon the foundation that Peirce-Eagle has built over the last 30 years," said Todd Masley, president of Vac-Con. "We look forward to working with the Peirce-Eagle team to develop a rental fleet strategy that continues to grow the businesses."

"Going above and beyond for our customers has always been our mission," said Brett Gerard, executive vice president of Peirce-Eagle. "Vac-Con and Peirce-Eagle share that vision. This partnership increases our ability to continue to provide the highest level of customer service."

About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, the mission of Vac-Con has been to support, design, and manufacture innovative vacuum and high-pressure water cleaning solutions that deliver superior performance in municipal, industrial, and utility markets worldwide through their global dealer network. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.

About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.

Vac-Con is a trade name of Holden Industries, Inc.

