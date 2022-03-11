SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study, published by Georgetown University, asserts that Neumont College of Computer Science, located in Salt Lake City, has the best return on investment for low-income students in the nation. Neumont offers six bachelor's degrees, all focused on computer science and information technology, and has been operating in Utah for almost two decades.

(PRNewsfoto/Neumont College of Computer Sci) (PRNewswire)

Utah Computer Science College Named Nation's Best Return on Investment

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer science is one of the fastest growing jobs market1. Jobs in computer science fields have meteoric upward mobility and anyone with a CS degree is highly sought after by all sectors of the economy. As College Factual points out, in the 2019-2020 school year there were only 53,200 computer science degrees awarded2. While this may seem like a large number, there are over 351,000 open computer science positions according to Indeed.com3. That equates to 6.5 jobs for every CS grad in the United States. This backlog of open positions that aren't being filled is predicted to get much worse in the next 10 years based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics4. The projected growth in industry demand for technology workers is likely to further fuel the already tremendous return on investment realized by computer science graduates from Neumont College.

The industry demand represents a massive opportunity for students looking to earn degrees in computer science. Neumont's President, Dr. Aaron Reed said, "Neumont is uniquely positioned to help prospective students earn a bachelor's degree in computer science and launch themselves into highly lucrative and exciting careers in technology. With six degrees, all focusing on different areas of computer science, and our hands on, project-based approach, students are well prepared to enter the industry and become tomorrow's tech leaders."

The authors of the study point out that Neumont is "at the top of our weighted list of bachelor's-degree-granting institutions that give the highest ROI to low-income students." For most Americans, the amount they pay for college is second only to purchasing a home. As many families know, picking the right college and degree is an extremely important decision and has a lifelong impact. Knowing that Neumont has the best return on investment in the nation gives Neumont students and alumni high confidence in their educational investment.

According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 11 percent from 2019 to 2029. National employment is projected to grow from 162.8 million to 168.8 million over 2019-29, which reflects an annual growth rate of 0.4 percent. https://www.collegefactual.com/majors/computer-information-sciences/computer-science/ https://www.indeed.com/q-Computer-Science-jobs.html?vjk=96a4f48ce742ff70 https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/home.html

Contact:

Rob Duane, marketing@neumont.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neumont College of Computer Science