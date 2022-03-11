Signal Advisors to Offer Annexus Product Suite

The newest innovator in annuity distribution joins forces with the premier product designer

DETROIT, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Advisors, the fastest-growing insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the nation, announced today its strategic partnership with Annexus, the leading independent product design and distribution company in America.

Annexus designs products alongside leading insurance companies like Nationwide, Athene, AIG, and North American, to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. Signal will bring access to these market-leading insurance products through their integrated technology platform.

"Signal's technology-driven distribution model is unique. The addition of Annexus-designed products to Signal's platform reflects our organizations' shared commitment to helping financial professionals better serve their clients' needs," said Ron Shurts, Annexus co-founder. "We strive to provide our distribution partners with the most innovative products on the market with the goal of delivering better client outcomes."

In 2020, Signal launched with a simple vision – to be the first IMO built on a technology backbone. Their end-to-end platform brings together annuities and life insurance, streamlining everything from marketing to new business and case design, to commission management.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Annexus. In a past life, as a financial advisor, the Annexus product suite was core to my advisory practice. I saw first hand how these products can make a positive impact on clients." said Patrick Kelly, CEO and Co-founder of Signal.

Out of the more than 400,000 financial professionals, only a small percentage of the top advisors across the United States have access to Annexus-designed products.

"We realize how deliberate Annexus is with their distribution strategy," says Kelly. "We're excited for our advisors to be able to offer these solutions to their clients."

About Signal Advisors

Detroit-based Signal Advisors is a tech-enabled distributor of annuities and life insurance. Their end-to-end platform for financial advisors and insurance producers simplifies licensing and contracting, new business submission, case design, marketing analytics, compliance and more. Additionally, the platform pays advisors within one day of application submission, at no cost. To learn more, visit signaladvisors.com . For more information on career opportunities, visit www.signaladvisors.com/careers .

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For over a decade, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed index annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products at www.annexus.com .

Neither Signal Advisors, LLC, nor any of its affiliates, are affiliated with Annexus, Nationwide, Athene, AIG, and North American or its affiliates.

