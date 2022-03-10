Las Vegas-Clark County Library District & College of Southern Nevada Announce Partnership to Bring Classes & Certification Programs to Libraries

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and the College of Southern Nevada are using the power of partnership to offer a series of college-level classes in neighborhood libraries to help residents learn new skills, achieve a certification, or pursue a college degree.

The first course offered in the series is a college-prep class, which is FREE for high school juniors and seniors who are considering attending college. The eight-week course will be held on Saturdays from March 19 through May 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Library. Space is limited, and prospective students can register for the class by calling 702-651-2750.

"The Library District and CSN share the goal of uplifting lives through education," said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. "Through this partnership, we are combining the Library District's infrastructure with CSN's educational content to provide local residents with easier access to college classes within our library branches. This is any example of how 21st-century libraries have evolved into the heart of the community, serving people from all walks of life and making room for educational support, activities, conversation, discovery, maker spaces, and hands-on learning for all ages."

More classes will be announced in the coming months and include career training, certificate programs, test preparation and more.

"CSN is thrilled to partner with the Clark County Library District to deliver the Academic Life Success course that will help students prepare for academic success at the East Las Vegas Library," said Dr. Federico Zaragoza, president, College of Southern Nevada. "Our commitment to helping students achieve, succeed and prosper has never been stronger and we are grateful for this opportunity to help our students pursue their goals in higher education. CSN students will be eligible to receive textbooks and a PC device at no charge."

