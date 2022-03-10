Guidehouse Expands Presence in Huntsville with New Office Opening Firm Strengthens Commitment to Defense and National Security Clients in Leading Government Technology Hub, with Significant Investment and Hiring Plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, strengthening its long-term commitment in a strategic market. Located just outside the gates of the Redstone Arsenal, at 8000 Rideout Road SW, Suite 200, the office will primarily support clients from the Department of Defense and national security and federal law enforcement entities.

This significant investment in the Huntsville region underscores Guidehouse's commitment to scale existing capabilities that support national security and defense clients that call the Arsenal home. The office opening further supports the firm's longstanding partnership with the FBI, which recently broke ground on its Innovation Center to establish its Huntsville campus as the leading government technology hub.

With a presence in Huntsville since 2018, Guidehouse continues to grow in the region. Over the past four years, the firm has increased its footprint and is planning on continuing investment and solidifying its presence as a leading strategic advisor. With plans for further hiring in place, a current team of 60 employees at the new office supports missions with predictive analytics, data science, cybersecurity, capital project and infrastructure, and audit readiness and remediation services.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in Huntsville, a leading national hub for technology innovation and one of the fastest growing and most economically successful regions in the country," said John Saad, Guidehouse Partner and National Security Segment Leader. "This is a defining moment for Guidehouse and the Huntsville community, reaffirming our long-term commitment a top strategic consultancy and revamping our presence in this important market."

Guidehouse, a leading consultancy to the federal government and with a multi-billion-dollar global practice, leverages deep commercial and public sector expertise to help clients solve complex challenges. With a keen ability to bring innovative, strategic capabilities to such a diverse set of clients with incredible teamwork and collaboration, the Guidehouse team offers a unique cross-sector approach that allows them to achieve mission success in leading-edge, yet practical ways.

"Huntsville plays a critical role in our nation's national security and defense, aerospace, information technology and advanced manufacturing industries and we are proud to expand our shared commitment and support to this vibrant local community with leading edge capabilities," added Ed Meehan, Partner and Guidehouse Defense Segment Leader. "Our best-in-class teams seamlessly integrate expertise in public sector and regulated commercial markets to solve the most complex issues of our day, helping our clients truly outwit complexity."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

