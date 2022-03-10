Envestnet Names Farouk Ferchichi Leader of Data and Analytics Business

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that Farouk Ferchichi has been named Global Head of Envestnet Data and Analytics, bringing together the combined capabilities of Envestnet | Yodlee, Envestnet Analytics (Wheelhouse), and Abe AI. This strengthened data and analytics focus under Mr. Ferchichi's leadership is integral to Envestnet delivering on its vision to empower all individuals to live an Intelligent Financial Life.

In this role, Mr. Ferchichi will advance the data and analytics business for Envestnet's financial wellness ecosystem, harmonizing and connecting all parts of a person's financial life so that their daily actions speak to and help support their long-term financial goals.

"As our financial lives become more digital, data-powered, and intelligent, Envestnet Data and Analytics is incredibly well positioned to drive the industry change that is immediately ahead, and Farouk is the best person to lead us on our path forward," said Bill Crager, CEO of Envestnet. "Envestnet uses data and technology to support millions of decisions people make about money every single day. Farouk and his team will drive the execution of our global data strategy, and further strengthen our leadership in the data and analytics industry."

Mr. Ferchichi joined Envestnet in March 2021 as Chief Data and Analytics Officer and has been focused on transforming Envestnet's data strategy and laying the foundation to introduce innovative solutions to new markets. Prior to joining Envestnet, Mr. Ferchichi held global Chief Data Analytics roles at USAA and Toyota, global consulting partner roles with Accenture and Gartner, as well as functional roles in risk management, manufacturing and non-profit.

"I am humbled and ready to take on this unique opportunity to lead our Global Data and Analytics business," said Mr. Ferchichi. "Across Envestnet, we have a shared mission of helping our customers guide their clients toward financial wellness, and our data and analytics business is the foundation by which we can create and deploy personalized and actionable insights and intelligence into the Envestnet ecosystem."

