Davis College Announces New Academic Programs

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ), (the "Company" or "Elite Education Group International"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College has added four new academic programs to its curriculum and made progress in obtaining certain regulatory approvals. The new programs augment Davis College's existing broad range of academic options which can be viewed at https://www.daviscollege.edu/programs/.

"The new educational programs at Davis College offer its students timely programs that are in market demand. We believe in our mission to provide cost-effective and high value-added academic experiences for our students so they can realize their educational and career goals. We are pleased with the evolution of Davis College's academic programs as they are geared towards the long-term enrichment of our students' lives," said Diane Brunner, President of Davis College.

In accordance with Davis College's philosophy to provide excellence in career training, it has developed four new programs for its students that provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates; these programs have been meticulously selected and designed in consultation with leading academic and industry experts. The new programs are as follows:

The Digital Marketing, AAB (Associate of Applied Business) program prepares students for a variety of positions in the digital marketing, marketing and advertising professions. The program focuses on providing a foundation in digital and social media marketing; marketing strategies, data analytics, social media platforms, content marketing and eCommerce are covered in this course.

The Healthcare Administration AAB program prepares students for entry-level Health Services Administrator and Health Services Manager positions. This program focuses on health systems planning, public health organization and management, public health policy formulation and analysis, finance, business and operations management, economics of health care, organizational and health communications, marketing, human resources management, and public health law and regulations.

The Logistics and Supply Chain Management AAB program prepares students to manage and coordinate all logistical functions in an enterprise, ranging from acquisitions to receiving and handling. Students learn purchasing, inventory control, logistics planning, shipping and delivery management, transportation, quality control, resource estimation and allocation, and budgeting.

The Project Management AAB program prepares students to apply quantitative and qualitative knowledge, skills, tools, and techniques to manage projects in a wide range of fields and occupations.

In terms of regulatory approvals, Davis College has also been approved by the Ohio Department of Higher Education to participate in the State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement (SARA). As a member institution of SARA, Davis College can now provide online education to students in 49 member states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This currently includes an online delivery of an AAB in Business Management that has been approved for online delivery by SARA.

In addition, Davis College was recently approved to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in Business by the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The department determined that Davis College has adequately planned for the faculty and resources to offer students core and foundational courses in business including accounting, business law, data analytics and international business among other courses; the program also includes a capstone and internship experience. The Bachelor of Science degree in Business still needs approval from the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Education. Should this occur, it would be an important milestone since it would enable Davis College to offer a four-year baccalaureate degree in addition to its two-year associate degree programs.

Elite Education Group International Limited ("Elite Education" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries Quest Holding International LLC and Highrim Holding International Limited, provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in university and college degree programs in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company recently acquired 80% of the equity of EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company also recently acquired the right to a controlling equity ownership position in Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the regional campuses of Miami University located in Oxford, Ohio ("the MU Regional Campuses"), where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company also acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.eei-global.net.

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully integrate the acquisition with its existing services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

