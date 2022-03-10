CSU (CARD3:BZ) POSTS BEST RESULTS IN ITS HISTORY IN 2021, WITH RECORD-HIGH REVENUE, EBITDA AND NET INCOME

Net income reaches record of R$ 60.5 mi in 2021, up 29.3% in annual base

SÃO PAULO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSU (CARD3:BZ), a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives, announces record net income of R$ 60.5 million in 2021, up 29.3% in annual base. In the quarter, R$16.7 million, 2nd highest in history, 18.9% above same quarter of 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between January and December 2021 was record of R$151.5 million, up 15.8% over last year same quarter. From October to December, it totaled R$ 38.3 million, highest for a 4th quarter, 9.0% above 4Q20.

For Mr. Guilherme Rocha, company's CFO, "we encourage the digital transformation of our clients with cutting-edge technology, based on scalable solutions, resulting in a record EBITDA margin of 29.5% in the year, which demonstrates we are on the right path to deliver quality services and looking for more profitable digital innovations that will continue to leverage CSU's growth".

Annual net revenue was record of R$ 514.0 million, an increase of 12.5% from a year earlier. Between October and December, it totaled R$ 128.5 million, record for a 4th quarter, an expansion of 9.4% over 4Q20.

The CSU.CardSystem unit, focused on payment means and responsible for 74% of annual gross profit, posted revenue growth of 10.8%, with record gross margin of 48.3%. The CSU.Contact unit, focused on customer experience and represents 26% of profitability, grew 14.3% with record gross margin of 16.6%.

According to the company, 2021 was marked by the establishment of important partnerships and team structuring for Blue C Technology, the Banking as a Service - BaaS unit, which will bring a series of innovations empowering the offer of financial services (multiple cash-in and cash-out solutions, including credit, investment and insurance partners) and strengthening even more the cross-sell between CSU's businesses; also, the R$ 10 million funding injection in Fitbank, the 1st investment from M&A strategy to strengthen our time to market with solutions from this fintech.

"In addition to this growing cycle of results, 2022 marks the evolution of Wide Platform, our hybrid payment processing platform, which combines the robustness of the mainframe platform and the flexibility of the cloud environment, with high security, performance and availability, becoming an important growth avenue with players from the new economy, such as fintechs and digital retailers newly conquered, that has as a remarkable characteristic the high growth rates and expansion of theirs clients base", highlights Mr. Rocha.

Finally, the strong cash generation and consistent delivery of profitability allowed the payment of R$ 14.0 million to shareholders via interest on own capital – IOC, and the complementary dividends proposal of R$ 16.2 million for the year ended. "In addition to the 50% payout, we remain committed to generating value for investors, keeping focus on our business and seeking even better results in the year we complete three decades", he concludes.

About CSU. Founded in 1992, CSU is a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives. It has about 6,000 employees in the São Paulo, Barueri, Recife and Belo Horizonte offices. Acting in a pioneering manner, it was the first company in its segment to go public in B3, in 2006, joining the highest level of corporate governance, the Novo Mercado, under the ticker CARD3.

