AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

"We are executing on our strategy to expand and diversify our product portfolio by acquiring commercial-ready, or late-stage development-ready assets that address what we consider as unmet market needs for medically supervised settings. In particular, we are currently focused on the development and ultimate approval of our newly secured pre-filled syringes and Niyad (nafamostat) product candidates which could potentially provide multiple value creating catalysts for our shareholders in the near-term," said Vince Angotti, Chief Executive Officer of AcelRx. Mr. Angotti continued, "In addition, we have taken deliberate actions to adapt to the evolving healthcare environment as many medical procedures resulting in moderate-to-severe pain that were previously performed in surgical centers or hospitals have now been shifted to procedural suites, allowing us the opportunity to introduce DSUVIA into these settings. We have thus shifted our commercial resources, beginning in the third quarter, to focus on this new customer base, resulting in solid growth in DSUVIA unit sales in the fourth quarter 2021."

FY 2021 and Recent Highlights

AcelRx entered into a license agreement with Laboratoire Aguettant (Aguettant) providing AcelRx with two innovative pre-filled syringe product candidates for the U.S. The expected market opportunity for these two product candidates exceeds $100 million , and AcelRx currently plans to file New Drug Applications for both in 2022.





A second license transaction with Aguettant was completed establishing Aguettant as the commercial partner for DZUVEO in Europe with an expected launch in the third quarter of 2022. AcelRx is entitled to receive up to approximately $55 million in combined up-front and sales-based milestone payments.





AcelRx announced the closing of its acquisition of Lowell Therapeutics, Inc. (Lowell) in January 2022 in a transaction for consideration of approximately $32.5 million plus net cash acquired and certain other adjustments, and which includes up to approximately $26.0 million of contingent consideration payable in cash or stock at AcelRx's option, upon the achievement of regulatory and sales-based milestones. Niyad™ (nafamostat) is the lead product, with a targeted indication of anticoagulation of the extracorporeal circuit, and which has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, as well as an ICD-10 procedural code from CMS which allows for reimbursement. Annual peak sales potential for Niyad is expected to exceed $200 million .





Since January 2021 , six articles on DSUVIA were published reporting the benefits of administering DSUVIA in place of IV opioids, including reducing perioperative opioid use, rapid recovery times, efficacy and safety among a wide range of demographics and the overall advantages of sublingual delivery. Of note, one of these articles was a commentary published in Military Medicine, identifying DSUVIA as the next evolution in battlefield pain management. An additional study of DSUVIA for painful cosmetic procedures has been accepted for publication by the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery and another study on the use of DSUVIA during general anesthesia for lengthy plastic surgery procedures has been submitted for publication.





As of December 31, 2021 , AcelRx has achieved 725 approvals compared to our initial target of 615. As of February 28, 2022 , AcelRx has achieved 813 formulary approvals for DSUVIA.





In February 2022 , AcelRx was notified that it had met all requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with regards to the FDA Warning Letter regarding certain DSUVIA promotional materials, dated February 11, 2021 , and a Closeout Letter is expected in Q1 2022.

Financial Information

The cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance was $51.6 million as of December 31, 2021 .





8,960 units of DSUVIA were sold in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3,710 units in the third quarter of 2021; however, the Company has recognized only $2 thousand in net revenues in the fourth quarter 2021 as a result of a $0.3 million reserve for potential returns related to a certain wholesale customer that purchased product for the Department of Defense (DoD) in 2020. The DoD has purchased exclusively from a secondary wholesale customer instead of their primary wholesaler, and therefore the Company has recorded a reserve in the event this product is not ultimately sold to the DoD.





Unit sales growth in the first two months of Q1 2022, compared to the first two months of Q4 2021 is 63%.





Combined R&D and SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $6.9 million compared to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding non-cash depreciation and stock-based compensation expense, these amounts were $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. R&D and SG&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $35.0 million compared $40.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . Excluding non-cash depreciation and stock-based compensation expense, these figures were $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $35.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . The decrease in combined R&D and SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter and year ended 2021 was primarily due to reductions in personnel-related costs, including travel expense, partially offset by increased Catalent manufacturing-related DSUVIA development expenses.





Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.9 million , or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to $8.9 million , or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $35.1 million , or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, compared to $40.4 million , or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

2022 Guidance

The Company's 2022 year-end goals include the submission of two NDAs for its pre-filled syringe product candidates, pending outcome of FDA feedback that is expected in the second quarter, and the manufacturing of initial lots of nafamostat. Quarterly combined R&D and SG&A expense is expected to be approximately $9-$10 million (and $8-$9 million excluding stock compensation and depreciation). Annual debt service is expected to approximate $10 million as the Company continues to pay down amounts outstanding under its senior debt facility that matures in June 2023. Annual capital expenditures are expected to approximate $2 million attributed mainly to the final validation of the automated packaging line at AcelRx's contract manufacturer.

2022 financial guidance is based on the Company's current expectations and are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under Forward-Looking Statements below.

About DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet), 30 mcg

DSUVIA®, to be marketed as DZUVEO® in Europe, is indicated for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. DSUVIA was designed to provide rapid analgesia via a non-invasive route of administration and to eliminate dosing errors associated with intravenous (IV) administration of opioid analgesics. DSUVIA is a single-strength solid dosage form administered sublingually via a single-dose applicator (SDA) by healthcare professionals. Sufentanil is an opioid analgesic previously only marketed for IV and epidural anesthesia and analgesia. The sufentanil pharmacokinetic profile when delivered sublingually avoids the high peak plasma levels and short duration of action observed with IV administration. The European Commission approved DZUVEO for marketing in Europe and it will be commercialized by AcelRx's European partner, Aguettant.

About nafamostat Nafamostat is a broad spectrum, synthetic serine protease inhibitor with anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and potential anti-viral activities. Niyad™ is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption, or IDE, as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. Niyad has received Breakthrough Device Designation Status from the FDA. LTX-608 is a proprietary nafamostat formulation for direct IV infusion that we plan to potentially develop as a COVID anti-viral treatment, as well as for the treatment of disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and has several product candidates in its portfolio. These product candidates include Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings, two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. market from Aguettant, Niyad™, a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and LTX-608, for the potential treatment of COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pancreatitis. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

Selected Financial Data (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020 Statement of Comprehensive Loss Data





























Revenue:













Product sales $ 2

$ 657

$ 1,005

$ 2,521 Contract and other collaboration -

81

1,813

2,895 Total revenue 2

738

2,818

5,416















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of goods sold (1) 1,234

1,300

3,753

6,032 Research and development (1) 986

836

4,095

4,017 Selling, general and administrative (1) 5,957

7,846

30,935

36,330 Total operating costs and expenses 8,177

9,982

38,783

46,379 Loss from operations (8,175)

(9,244)

(35,965)

(40,963)















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (467)

(754)

(2,291)

(3,305) Interest income and other income (expense), net 32

272

124

583 Non-cash interest income on liability related to sale of future royalties 693

808

3,038

3,310 Total other income (expense) 258

326

871

588 Provision for income taxes -

-

(5)

(4) Net loss $ (7,917)

$ (8,918)

$ (35,099)

$ (40,379)















Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.06)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.29)

$ (0.47)















Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share 127,688

92,290

119,860

85,257































(1) Includes the following non-cash depreciation and stock-based compensation expense:





















Cost of goods sold $ 73

$ 104

$ 294

$ 514

Research and development 302

192

1,072

764

Selling, general and administrative 1,018

1,029

4,305

4,221 Total $ 1,393

$ 1,325

$ 5,671

$ 5,499



































December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020







Selected Balance Sheet Data













Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 51,630

$ 42,886







Total assets 77,893

66,295







Total liabilities 113,786

122,045







Total stockholders' deficit (35,893)

(55,750)









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Operating Expenses less associated depreciation and stock-based compensation expense)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020















Operating expenses (GAAP):













Research and development $ 986

$ 836

$ 4,095

$ 4,017 Selling, general and administrative 5,957

7,846

30,935

36,330 Total operating expenses 6,943

8,682

35,030

40,347 Less depreciation and stock-based













compensation expense 1,320

1,221

5,377

4,985 Operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 5,623

$ 7,461

$ 29,653

$ 35,362

