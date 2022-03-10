7 Knots Launches Partnership with People Data Labs

7 Knots Digital has teamed up with People Data Labs to build the next generation of data-driven products and services

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Knots Digital, a strategic digital marketing agency representing leading media publishers, membership organizations, event organizers, and nonprofits, announced its partnership with People Data Labs, the single source of truth in B2B data, serving enterprise and startup clients across many data-enabled businesses.

The partnership will enable 7 Knots Digital to expand its audience and demand generation offering to its extensive roster of B2B clients.

"For the past few years, we have been expanding our digital marketing tools and technology platforms to deliver best-in-class services to our clients," said James Karklins, president & founder of 7 Knots Digital. "With the addition of People Data Labs to our toolset, we add new data enrichment capabilities that include superior demand generation and account-based marketing, all while delivering superior analytics and insights for decision making."

"7 Knots Digital is building the next generation of data-driven B2B marketing products and services" said Sean Thorne, co-founder and CEO of People Data Labs. "This is exactly the type of innovation that PDL aims to enable, and we're excited to see how companies large and small will benefit from their use of our B2B data."

About 7 Knots Digital Inc

Launched in 2019, 7 Knots Digital is a strategic digital marketing agency representing leading media publishers, membership organizations, event organizers, and nonprofits, helping them find and connect with their target audience. 7 Knots Digital is based in New York, NY.

About People Data Labs

People Data Labs is the leading provider of B2B data, delivering more high-quality, highly -accurate people and company data than any other vendor. People Data Labs partners with engineers, product developers, and data scientists to power innovation and provide better and more comprehensive results for end users. Founded in 2015, People Data Labs is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team operating 24 hours a day around the world. For more information, visit PeopleDataLabs.com

Contact

James Karklins

7 Knots Digital Inc

james@7knotsdigital.com

