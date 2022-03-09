RECUR Debuts NFTU, Uniting Sports Fans with World's Biggest Athletes and Their Collegiate Highlights <span class="legendSpanClass">With 'Tip Off,' NFTU's inaugural series of college basketball collectibles, fans can own and collect NFTs of their favorite schools, players, and iconic sports moments</span>

MIAMI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RECUR, the technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences allowing fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs), today announced the debut of NFTU, the world's largest collegiate sports NFT marketplace where fans can go to discover and collect their most cherished moments. Kicking off with 'Tip Off' - NFTU's inaugural series of college basketball collectibles - fans will have the opportunity to own and collect NFTs from 50 universities and 100+ current and former college players, including Ja Morant, Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, Jaylen Brown, Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal, NaLyssa Smith, Drew Timme, and many more.

NFTU.com is the official destination of collegiate sports NFTs, and together with a network of over 50 universities and hundreds of athletes, houses the largest collegiate partnerships and athletes, providing a monumental opportunity for fans to own and share their college sports collectibles. In partnership with leading licensing and brand players to secure rights and footage including Learfield, CLC, Brandr, Veritone, and Pac-12, the marketplace offers a world-class user experience that lets college sports fans not only own the stories and IPs they love, but also become a part of the team itself.

"Syracuse became home for me right away," said Carmelo Anthony, current forward for the Los Angeles Lakers and former player for Syracuse University. "What we were able to accomplish in going undefeated at home and winning a national championship was really special, but above all it was because of the community. The team, the fans, and the city drive the connection I'll always have with Syracuse, where I felt part of a community in a major way. That's what is also going to make NFTU so special. No matter where you go, you're going to find somebody that reps your team. That connection is indescribable. With NFTU, basketball fans can now share something and re-live those memories and those feelings with the teams they love."

On the NFTU partnership, Ja Morant, current point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies and a former Murray State University player, said, "I'm excited to be a part of the inaugural launch of NFTU. RECUR allows current student-athletes to maximize NIL, which is great for college athletes, and also let fans be a part of the game like never before. Murray State bet on me when no one else would, and since then, they've made me feel like family. As long as I fully bought in, they told me they could get me to where I wanted to be. Now, sports fans can fully buy in too. They can become a permanent extension of that family and that college community. We all know there's nothing like that."

"With the launch of NFTU and our celebrity roster of athletes, we're pioneering the future of fandom and building a community of college sports fans that spans generations," said RECUR co-founder, Zach Bruch. "NFTs wouldn't exist without a loyal community, and RECUR is committed to rewarding college sports fans by giving them the chance to own, collect and truly be a part of their favorite teams. Now, you don't have to just be emotionally invested in your college sports team. You can literally become a part of it and own a piece of sports history."

Starting March 14, new drops in the form of Cases will launch every week. Cases contain multiple NFTs that come in four different rarities - Common, Premium, Rare and Ultra Rare - with rarity being determined by both the player and the moment. Each Case includes either a Limelight, an NFT of the athlete's image, or Flashback, an NFT of a highlight video.

Case content and rarity prices are as follows:

Common NFTs at $10

Premium NFTs at $25

Rare NFTs at $125

Ultra Rare NFTs at $500

In addition to owning a piece of their favorite team, fans can participate in NFTU Challenges to trade in their NFTs for higher rarity and even more coveted collectibles, as well as visit the NFTU Marketplace to sell their NFTs.

Pre-Registration begins today, with the platform officially launching for RECUR Pass Holders on March 14th and the general public on March 15th. RECUR passholders receive early access to weekly Case drops.

For more details along with full roster of athletes and colleges joining NFTU, visit https://www.nftu.com/

About RECUR

Founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch and digital licensing industry pioneer Trevor George, RECUR is a technology company that designs & develops dedicated branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR is the only blockchain-agnostic NFT platform ultimately giving its brand partners the widest range of distribution and their fan bases the widest range of utility. RECUR also co-authored the recurring royalty standard for NFTs, allowing for creators, artists, athletes, and brands to participate in the secondary sales of their assets in perpetuity. NFTU.com is RECUR's collegiate sports brand. For additional information, visit recurforever.com or NFTU.com.

