JCN Times Square Billboard Calls on Biden to Produce Oil Domestically

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Job Creators Network (JCN) erected a billboard in the heart of Times Square calling on President Biden reject oil from foreign countries and produce it domestically.

JCN billboard, (PRNewswire)

The billboard features images of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, and Saudi Arabia ruler Mohammed bin Salman. The billboard's headline reads, "COME ON JOE! WE'RE REALLY ASKING FOR HELP FROM SAUDI ARABIA, VENEZUELA AND IRAN?" And it concludes, "Drill Here. Pay Less. What are you waiting for?!"

Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, released the following statement:

"Americans are seeing first-hand why energy independence is so important. Instead of ramping up American energy production, the Biden Administration is begging for help from countries that don't share our values or goals. And in the case of Iran and Venezuela--have been openly hostile to the United States. Why would we depend on shady regimes around the world when we can tap American reserves? It's clear that if we drill more, Americans will pay less and not be dependent on global bullies and thugs."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Job Creators Network