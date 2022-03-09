Cetera Redefines Onboarding and Integration Experience

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that it has redefined its onboarding and integration experience for financial professionals affiliating with Cetera. The rebranded Accesslink experience takes a new approach to onboarding and integration, reimaging all aspects of the experience of changing firms and joining Cetera. Accesslink combines technology integration, customized transition planning and a collaborative approach to deliver a more efficient, streamlined and positive experience.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"Changing firms is a big step in any financial professional's career, and Accesslink helps ensure it's a big step forward at Cetera," said Jamie Baker, director of the onboarding team at Cetera. "The Accesslink experience provides a common, disciplined approach that is flexible to the needs of individual financial professionals. We appreciate the fact that no two financial professionals are the same and that therefore, their onboarding shouldn't be the same either. We look forward to welcoming many new financial professionals to Cetera with an industry-leading, personalized experience."

"From day one, Cetera's onboarding team was extremely prepared and handled all aspects of our transition flawlessly with timely, personalized support," said Kate Lewis of Lewis Financial Group, which affiliated with Cetera in February 2022. "Online paperwork made the transition so much smoother than we expected and the dedicated team was at our side supporting us every step of the way. The team at Cetera was welcoming, supportive and kind and we are grateful that our onboarding was such a positive experience."

Accesslink provides several competitive advantages and key enhancements that enable a speedy and smooth transition. The program leverages a collaborative approach to onboarding and integration, making financial professionals active participants and customizing the process with personalized support from an Accesslink experience manager. In addition, Accesslink integrates Cetera's technology suite to streamline the onboarding process and paperwork. Online account opening takes place through AdviceWorks®, Cetera's award-winning platform for financial professionals and clients. In addition, Docupace Transition Assistant helps financial professionals gather client data before affiliation while Smartsheet delivers access to a financial professional's action log, dashboard, and client tracker.

Accesslink also provides onboarding support beyond a financial professional's Cetera affiliation. Experience managers and coaches work with financial professionals for six months after affiliation to ensure the process is complete and that financial professionals are making the most of all Cetera has to offer, including the Growth360 program, which has surpassed 1,000 participants and identifies key metrics and opportunities for financial professionals to grow their businesses.

"We have made significant investments under Jamie's leadership to help financial professionals who affiliate with one of our five communities thrive right from the start at Cetera," said John Pierce, Cetera's head of business development. "We are already seeing numerous examples of more than 100% of assets from advisory practices transitioning to Cetera, as we have reduced friction from the onboarding process and empowered these professionals to consolidate assets from other firms."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Accesslink Logo (PRNewswire)

