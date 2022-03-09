Better Homes & Gardens Announces Winners Of 2022 Clean House Awards Editors Selected 42 Innovative, Eco-Friendly, and Top-Performing Products Across Categories

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Better Homes & Gardens today released the winners of the second annual Clean House Awards, highlighting 42 innovative cleaners and tools that are easier to use, more powerful, and most importantly, safer for your family and the planet. The Better Homes & Gardens 2022 Clean House Awards are featured online and in the April issue, available on newsstands March 11.

"Better Homes & Gardens has been a trusted resource on all things home for a century, and our Clean House Awards bring our expertise into yet another area of home -- cleaning products and tools," said Better Homes & Gardens Editor in Chief Stephen Orr. "This year's lineup will help our audience make more informed choices for their routines with products that are as easy to use as they are effective."

The Better Homes & Gardens editors reviewed and tested over 100 new products they hoped would revolutionize home cleaning. Multiple editors used each product, comparing the contenders to each other and their previous cleaning routines in order to select the 42 Clean House Award Winners.

The Better Homes & Gardens 2022 Clean House Awards are listed below by category and are available online here.

Best Cleaning Tools

Best Bathroom Scrubber : Scotch-Brite Swift Scrub Bathroom Buildup Remover

Best Heavy-Duty Scrubber : RotoScrub

Best Microfiber Glove : Pure Sky Glass and Multipurpose Cleaning Glove

Best Eco-Friendly Sponge : Casabella Kind Scrub Sponge

Best Microfiber Cloths : Skura Style WIPE ENVY

Best Paper Towels : Reel Recycled Fiber Paper Towels

Best Cleaning Wipes

Best Cleaning Wipes for the Scent Lover : Real Simple Compostable Wipes

Best Wipes for the Single-Step Cleaner : 80ct Cleanwell Botanical Disinfecting Wipes

Best Cleaning Wipes for Big Jobs : Clorox® Multi-Purpose Paper Towel Wipes



Best All-Purpose Cleaners

Best All-Purpose Disinfectant : MicroGold Multi-Action Disinfectant Antimicrobial Spray

Best All-Purpose Concentrate : Mrs. Meyer's Probiotic Concentrate

Best Eco-Friendly All-Purpose Cleaner : The Bare Home All Purpose Cleaner in Glass Bottle

Best Do-Anything All-Purpose Cleaner : MomRemedy Everything Household Cleaner & Stain Remover

Best Surface Cleaners

Best Cleaner for Soft Surfaces : Febreze Fabric Antimicrobial Spray

Best Wood Floor Cleaner : Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner

Best Cleaner for Mirrors and Windows : The Honest Company Glass Refillable Cleaning Kit

Best Kitchen Surface Cleaner : Libman Granite & Stainless Steel Cleaner

Best Wood Surface Cleaner : Aunt Fannie's Wood Surface Cleaner

Best Surface Sanitizer : OxiClean Laundry & Home Sanitizer

Best Exterior Surface Cleaner : Rejuvenate Dual System Outdoor House Wash and Window Cleaner

Best Sanitizing Light : OttLite Thrive LED Sanitizing Desk Lamp

Best Cleaning Products for Pet Messes

Best Spray for Pet Messes: Bissell Pro Pet Stain & Odor Removing Formula

Best Carpet Shampoo for Pet Messes: Rocco & Roxie Oxy Carpet Shampoo

Best Cleaner for Pet Messes: Hoover CleanSlate Pet Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

Best Broom/Dustpan for Pet Messes : O-Cedar PowerCorner Pet Pro Broom & Step-On Dust Pan

Best Laundry Cleaners

Best Overall Laundry Detergent : Safely Everyday Laundry Detergent

Best Eco-Friendly Liquid Detergent : Seventh Generation EasyDose Power +

Best Eco-Friendly Detergent Sheets : Grove Co. Power Clean Sheets

Best Deep-Cleaning Detergent : Tide Hygenic Clean Heavy Duty 10x Free Power Pods

Best Laundry Scent : Downy Light Scent Booster Beads

Best Laundry Booster : Blueland Oxi Laundry Booster

Best Dish Cleaners

Best Scented Dish Soap : Gain Power Blast

Best Dishwasher Pods : Cascade Platinum

Best Ergonomic Dish Soap : Dawn EZ-Squeeze Platinum Refreshing Rain

Best Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Pods : AspenClean Zero Waste Dishwasher Pods

Best Floor Cleaners

Best Deep Cleaner for Floors : Shark® Steam & Scrub

Best Stick Vacuum : Dyson V15 Detect Cord-Free Vacuum

Best Vacuum-Mop Combo : Tineco Floor One S5

Best Hand Vacuum : BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster AdvancedClean Slim Cordless Hand Vacuum

Best Robot Vacs

Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum : iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum

Best Self-Emptying Vacuum-Mop Combo : DEEBOT OZMO N8 PRO+

Best Robot Vacuum for Pet Owners : eufy RoboVac X8

