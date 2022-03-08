Wolfpack Uses AI to Solve the Biggest Problem Facing Every Investor: What Should I Invest In?

Discover Trending Investment Opportunities with an AI Tool and Trade US Stocks & ETF's with Zero Commission

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfpack, the free mobile app with 12,000+ users on its waitlist, announced its iPhone app is available for download here. The app makes it easy for investors to discover investment opportunities by selecting several investment filters suited to their personal investment needs. An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven technology provides a list of investment opportunities.

"There are many investment apps out there, but they all fail to solve one fundamental problem, 'What should I invest in?' Wolfpack's proprietary AI allows users to discover investment opportunities that enables them to find securities they might otherwise miss," said George Parthimos, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Wolfpack.

"With Wolfpack, beginner investors discover, trade, and grow their wealth over time with an AI Discovery Engine that finds trending investments. Users receive daily notifications that align with their personal investment goals," according to Nicholas Kapes, Chairman of Wolfpack.

In addition to the AI Discovery Engine, the app offers investors the ability to follow top-performing wolves and receive their top picks, join discussion boards, and receive referral credits when referring friends. The AI tool also ranks the most popular investments across the entire Wolfpack community with the free service.

Brokerage products and services are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation. Apex Clearing is the licensed broker-dealer for Wolfpack and is one of the largest clearing houses in the United States.

WOLFPACK'S TOP FEATURES:

Discovery Engine: Users set their personal investment criteria and receive daily notifications that match their profile.





Push Notifications: Wolfpack instantly notifies the user via push notification once a match is identified. Users can then decide if they want to trade via Wolfpack's easy-to-use built-in trading feature.





Commission Free: Users trade fractional shares commission-free.





AI-Driven Top Picks: Users can access a daily list of trending securities across the Wolfpack community with the free service.





Discussion Board: Join a community of like-minded investors sharing their ideas and working together to discover and grow their investment portfolios.





Sign Up & Refer a Friend: Users receive a $10 credit towards their first shares when they sign up. Invite friends and receive another $10 credit towards your account.

Users can invest as little as $5. Wolfpack is designed for beginners right through to the most experienced of investors.

"Wolfpack is an incredibly powerful tool with ground-breaking features that can change lives for investors looking to build long-term wealth," said Parthimos.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Wolfpack is available for download from the App Store today.

Android app coming end-March 2022.

About Wolfpack Financial Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Wolfpack Financial Inc. has launched its ingenious mobile app, Wolfpack. Designed to empower the millennial generation to build sustained wealth, the app offers investors the opportunity to discover stocks and ETFs which perfectly match their selection criteria.

