Stand Together Trust convenes thought leaders at SXSW EDU and SXSW to collaborate on innovative solutions to help reform the American education and criminal justice systems <span class="legendSpanClass">U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1), Alice Marie Johnson, and Derrell Bradford discuss paths to a better way forward on</span><span class="legendSpanClass">improving education and reforming our criminal justice system</span>

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stand Together Trust announced it is convening some of society's boldest changemakers for a series of panels at SXSW and SXSW Edu to discuss how to improve our education and criminal justice systems. Stand Together Trust is part of the Stand Together community of 700 business and philanthropic leaders committed to tackling the root causes of America's biggest problems so every person can realize their potential. The Stand Together community recognizes the country's biggest problems cannot be solved with the same kind of top-down, thinking that created them. Complex problems require comprehensive solutions, designed from the bottom up.

Across the two-week event, Stand Together Trust will host six panels: three focused on education (SXSW EDU: March 8th and 9th), and three focused on criminal justice and public safety (SXSW: March 12th). Each panelist will share their efforts to advance community-based solutions to help solve America's biggest problems.

SXSW EDU attendees will learn from Kelley Williams-Bolar, an Ohio parent who was sentenced to incarceration after using her father's address to send her daughters to school in a better district. 50CAN President Derrell Bradford will highlight some of the most under addressed barriers to educational opportunity in America. Stand Together CEO Brian Hooks will moderate a conversation, highlighting solutions that transform our one-size-fits-all education system into one that allows students to access the education that works for them.

"Stand Together's philanthropic community is committed to the idea that all people are capable of making a contribution to our society and we support changemakers who find new and better ways to help people realize their potential," said Brian Hooks, CEO Stand Together. "SXSW Edu and SXSW bring together a remarkable group of innovators with different perspectives who are doing that.

"Our goal during the two weeks is to help shine a light on solutions to some of the biggest problems that are holding people back to help improve education and reform our criminal justice system."

As part of SXSW's civic engagement track, Stand Together Trust is convening leaders like author and presidentially pardoned criminal justice reform activist Alice Marie Johnson; U.S. Congresswoman and marijuana legalization advocate Nancy Mace; and Devshi Mehrotra, founder of JusticeText, a tech startup committed to ensuring Americans who are arrested receive due process. These panelists will talk about the future of the criminal justice system and discuss real solutions that move us beyond the false choices of either "tough on crime" or "defunding the police," to help make America's neighborhoods safer.

Links to panels and speakers include:

Education

Criminal Justice Reform

