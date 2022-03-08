Through the charitable partnership, SimpliSafe will provide meaningful mentorship and strengthen its commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology sector

SimpliSafe Partners with SMASH Northeastern to Provide STEM Learning and Engagement Opportunities to Students Through the charitable partnership, SimpliSafe will provide meaningful mentorship and strengthen its commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology sector

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced a multiyear partnership with SMASH Northeastern, a nonprofit organization that aims to build a strong, diverse and socially-conscious technology workforce by leveling the playing field for high school and college students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). As a company committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the local community and technology sector, SimpliSafe is proud to offer mentorship, co-host networking events and financially support SMASH Northeastern curriculum development.

SMASH, which stands for summer math and science honors, shares SimpliSafe's belief that technology should be for everyone, no matter their background. Founded in 2004, SMASH is one of the earliest STEM education programs in the United States and focuses on preparing students of color for STEM college studies. Since then, SMASH has served more than one thousand students and expanded to ten college campus site programs across the country, including at Northeastern Khoury College of Computer Science. SimpliSafe joins as a corporate partner to support SMASH Northeastern's students and sees its participation as an opportunity to invest in future engineers, especially those of color, and carve space for more diversity in a relatively homogenous industry.

"In 2020, I attended the launch event for SMASH Northeastern and was struck by the synergies between the organization's mission and our own," explains Don Nelson, Chief Technology Officer at SimpliSafe. "We both believe that raising the voices of historically underrepresented groups is the best way to inspire technology innovation and to create long-lasting, impactful change in the technology industry."

In addition to providing mentorship and networking opportunities for SMASH Northeastern students, SimpliSafe has committed to donating $50,000 annually for the next three years, to support curriculum development and offer the transformative residential program tuition-free to its students.

"As a technology company that aims to 'lift as we climb' and is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, we're excited to support SMASH Northeastern in helping create greater access to STEM education and career opportunities," concludes Nelson.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded in multiple categories for "Best Home Security Systems of 2021" by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

