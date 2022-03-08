OneTrust Appoints HP's Kim Rivera as Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OneTrust announced the appointment of Kim Rivera as its first Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer. Rivera is a strategic advisor, executive and lawyer with a global perspective. She brings over 25 years of business, legal and leadership experience to the company. In this newly created role, Rivera will integrate trust, compliance, and business strategy at OneTrust. She will work with OneTrust's growing community of customers and partners to help position trust at the core of business operations.

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 9,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust) (PRNewswire)

A C-suite executive with a proven record of delivering significant business impact through business and corporate development, Rivera has spent over 25 years building trust within organizations spanning technology, healthcare, and consumer products. Most recently, Rivera served as HP Inc.'s President of Strategy, Business Management and Chief Legal Officer, where she led corporate strategy and business development, customer support, corporate functions and the worldwide legal organization, including all aspects of legal and government affairs, brand security, compliance, and ethics. Earlier in her career, Rivera held senior executive positions at DaVita Healthcare, The Clorox Company, and Rockwell Automation.

Rivera is known as a strong and outspoken leader with a passion for developing people, teams, and culture in organizations. She was appointed to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors in 2019 and to Cano Health's Board of Directors in 2021. She has also held multiple non-profit board positions, including the California Latino Community Foundation and the Denver Metro Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Currently, she serves as Chair Elect of the Board of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and is a Senior Fellow and Member of the Board of the American Leadership Forum of Silicon Valley. She is an advocate for and frequent speaker on diversity and inclusion (DE&I) in corporations and the legal profession, emphasizing women in leadership.

"Companies and boards of directors are grappling with how to effectively integrate privacy, legal, and governance requirements into their core business strategy and operations because that's where the competitive advantage lies," said Kim Rivera, OneTrust's new Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer. "OneTrust is building the technology for trust and is uniquely positioned to meet the challenges of these demands by collaborating with customers and partners to design and implement successful strategies. I look forward to building on the company, business, and platform that OneTrust has created as we continue to evolve and define its legacy."

"Kim is an expert at evolving and integrating compliance and governance strategies to build trust as the core of business strategy," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "She's the business mind behind what the OneTrust platform helps our customers accomplish: unifying privacy, security, and ethics to build trust. We're incredibly excited for Kim to join our executive leadership team and rapidly accelerate our ability to help our customers build programs centered on trust."

To learn more about building trust at the center of business, register for TrustWeek taking place May 23-26 in Atlanta.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 12,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy and data governance, GRC and security, ethics and compliance, and ESG and sustainability programs. The OneTrust platform is backed by 200 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine.

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 3,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with offices hubs across Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

