Cutting edge research draws from billions of dollars in transactions and insights from partners like Visa to help give actionable intelligence to nonprofits

Neon One Releases Groundbreaking Report on the Future of Individual Giving Cutting edge research draws from billions of dollars in transactions and insights from partners like Visa to help give actionable intelligence to nonprofits

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, the leader in connected fundraising, provides growing nonprofit organizations with community, relevant products, and is empowering the sector with cutting-edge research on the future of individual giving. The report, entitled Donors: Understanding The Future of Individual Giving, is now publicly available.

Neon One Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neon One) (PRNewswire)

Neon One Releases Groundbreaking Report on the Future of Individual Giving

"Nonprofit teams are historically overwhelmed and under-resourced, and the pandemic only accelerated this," said Steve Kriter, CEO of Neon One. "To maximize their fundraising efforts, they need actionable donor insights to fuel their decisions. We are thrilled to provide this comprehensive resource to the sector to help embrace a new path forward in how fundraisers create connections with their donors."

Some of the key highlights of the report include:

The downward trend in household giving in the United States appears to be reversing since the onset of the pandemic

Smaller nonprofits are more likely to attract recurring donors than larger nonprofits

Small-dollar donations and recurring giving, in particular, are accelerating growth

Nonprofits lose 80.8% of their newest donors on an annual basis

The report also brings in expert insights from sector thought leaders like GivingTuesday's Asha Curran and Woodrow Rosenbaum, philanthropist Lisa Greer, and Fluxx's Kerrin Mitchell. Neon One will also launch a series of supporting assets to help nonprofits put the report insights into action. Among the resources is an interactive dashboard that can be customized by cause category to provide personalized benchmarks. This dynamic microsite will help organizations understand how these trends impact them individually and inform their strategies for giving moments such as Giving Tuesday or the end of the year.

All of these resources have been created with crowdsourced feedback from Neon One's Connected Fundraising Community initiative, which allows nonprofit professionals to learn from each other in a supportive environment.

"Neon One continues to be a leader in creating and supporting research that benefits the entire nonprofit sector," said Jon Biedermann, Executive Steering Committee Chair of the Fundraising Effectiveness Project. "With this newest report on the future of donor behavior, we have a model for what will hopefully pave the way for more transparency as well as guidance on how we need to actually create change by technology companies focused on supporting nonprofits."

To download the report and view the interactive dashboard, please visit: www.neonone.com/resources/individual-giving-trends-report

About Neon One

Neon One provides social good organizations with connected fundraising tools and services they need to help fulfill their mission. The team works hard to help nonprofits raise more money and build sustainable, long-term growth with software, services, and resources. Their products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from fundraising and donor management to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about the products, including Neon CRM, Neon CCM, Neon Giving Days, Neon Fundraise, Neon Pay, and more at https://neonone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neon One