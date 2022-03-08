Korea Ginseng Corp. Launches KORESELECT Line in the U.S. Market The world's number 1 ginseng brand is presenting the product line at Natural Products Expo West 2022

CERRITOS, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC), the world's number one ginseng brand, today officially launched its KORESELECT product line in the U.S. market and is presenting the range of premium supplements at the Natural Products Expo West 2022. The KORESELECT line exclusively uses six-year-grown red ginseng in plant-based products that are a time-tested, natural solution for core aspects of health and wellness.

KORESELECT products are made from six-year-grown Korean Red Ginseng and may promote blood circulation, boost stamina and support immunity. (PRNewswire)

"Ginseng is recognized for its benefits for our overall health. As the global leader in ginseng, we are committed to delivering a premium, high quality product to American consumers seeking to support their overall wellness. The U.S. market has a significant appetite for quality ginseng, and we are honored to be at the forefront," said Adam M. Goodman, vice president of sales at Korea Ginseng Corporation.

"With more of us working remotely, millions are sitting more and moving less, causing our legs to feel heavy and tired. Boosting healthy blood circulation is important for us. More consumers are searching for caffeine-free alternatives to get a natural energy boost without disrupting sleep. And we all want to keep our immune systems healthy and strong. KORESELECT focuses on these core wellness benefits," added Goodman.

KORESELECT products are made from six-year-grown Korean Red Ginseng and may promote blood circulation, boost stamina and support immunity. These products may also bolster cognitive function, support skin health and reduce inflammation. The KORESELECT product line includes:

KORESELECT Wellness: the capsules provide immunity for the whole family, improving blood circulation, memory, productivity and lifting mood and energy. The wellness capsule contains Theobroma Cacao Bean Extract, best known for its ability to help reduce blood pressure and energy boosting properties. the capsules provide immunity for the whole family, improving blood circulation, memory, productivity and lifting mood and energy. The wellness capsule contains Theobroma Cacao Bean Extract, best known for its ability to help reduce blood pressure and energy boosting properties.

KORESELECT Energy: a concentrated liquid stick supplement that helps provide healthy sustained, caffeine-free energy throughout the day. Containing six-year-old mature red ginseng root extract, the liquid stick helps enhance focus, energy, memory and mood. a concentrated liquid stick supplement that helps provide healthy sustained, caffeine-free energy throughout the day. Containing six-year-old mature red ginseng root extract, the liquid stick helps enhance focus, energy, memory and mood.

KORESELECT Immune: a concentrated liquid stick supplement that helps provide an extra layer of immunity. Alongside six-year-grown red ginseng, the liquid stick contains elderberry, a vitamin best known for its antioxidant levels and immunity support. a concentrated liquid stick supplement that helps provide an extra layer of immunity. Alongside six-year-grown red ginseng, the liquid stick contains elderberry, a vitamin best known for its antioxidant levels and immunity support.

KORSELECT Stamina: the capsules support men's healthy performance without unwanted side effects from chemicals. Made with all plant-based ingredients, KORESELECT Stamina helps recharge strength and stamina, provides long-lasting energy, supports fatigue recovery and blood circulation. the capsules support men's healthy performance without unwanted side effects from chemicals. Made with all plant-based ingredients, KORESELECT Stamina helps recharge strength and stamina, provides long-lasting energy, supports fatigue recovery and blood circulation.

KORESELECT Balance: the capsules contain high quality, plant-based ingredients that are known in Asia to help relieve common menopause symptoms. The unique herbal blend features Peony Root, Bamboo Leaf and Poria Mushroom. The botanical menopause relief helps enhance blood circulation, energy and productivity, support focus, memory and reduce irritability. the capsules contain high quality, plant-based ingredients that are known into help relieve common menopause symptoms. The unique herbal blend features Peony Root, Bamboo Leaf and Poria Mushroom. The botanical menopause relief helps enhance blood circulation, energy and productivity, support focus, memory and reduce irritability.

KORESELECT products are GMO free, 100% vegan, caffeine free, GMP quality assured and are made with zero artificial coloring, flavor, preservatives, dairy, fish, eggs and nuts.

Established in 1899, Korea Ginseng Corporation is a highly trusted and reliable ginseng brand and the most reputable manufacturer in the category. The global ginseng leader provides the highest quality, traditionally-harvested Korean Red Ginseng—recognized as the more efficacious form of ginseng.

Korea Ginseng Corporation follows an optimal sourcing process, taking two years to condition and prepare each field for planting, allowing each plant to grow for six years in order to reach its optimal state of maturity, and then allowing each field to rest a full ten years before replanting.

"Our mission at Korea Ginseng Corporation is to make people's lives better every day by providing them with the best, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support our everyday lives," said Goodman. "Our growth into the U.S. market is a priority to us, and we look forward to meeting with other industry leaders at Expo West to discuss our collective commitment and service to the American consumer."

Korea Ginseng Corporation is presenting the complete line of KORESELECT products at the Natural Products Expo West, in Anaheim, CA, on March 10-12 in Hall D, booth #4303.

For more information on KGC's KORESELECT line, visit https://kgcus.com/collections/koreselect.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand. Established in 1899, Korea Ginseng Corporation is a highly trusted and reliable Korean Red Ginseng brand and the oldest and most reputable manufacturer in the category. The global ginseng leader provides the highest quality, traditionally-harvested Korean Red Ginseng—recognized as the more efficacious form of ginseng. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base and Donginbi. KORESELECT products are a plant-based, time-tested, natural solution for core aspects of health and wellness and may support healthy blood circulation, natural energy, and immunity as well as cognitive function, skin health and reduction of inflammation. For more information visit, https://www.kgcus.com/.

KORESELECT Wellness capsules address core health needs and are GMO free, caffeine free and vegan. (PRNewswire)

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world’s number 1 ginseng brand. (PRNewswire)

The KORESELECT line exclusively uses six-year-grown red ginseng, with plant-based products that are a time-tested, natural solution for core aspects of health and wellness. (PRNewswire)

