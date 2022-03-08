Keystone Turbine Services (a PAG Company) named RR300 AMROC by Rolls-Royce

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the Worldwide Aerospace and Defense industries is pleased to announce Keystone Turbine Services (KTS) a PAG Company, located in Coatesville, PA. has expanded their partnership with Rolls-Royce as an Authorized Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center (AMROC) for the complete Rolls-Royce RR300 series gas turbine engine.

Rolls-Royce RR300 engine (PRNewswire)

KTS specializes in providing complete OEM-approved aftermarket Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for operators of the Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 series of gas turbine engines, along with related Honeywell and Triumph accessories plus component, spare parts, and field service support.

"Adding Rolls-Royce RR300 capability to KTS's overall MRO capabilities is the next step in PAG's long-term strategy to expand and strengthen the deep-rooted relationships we have built with key OEM's and customers," said David Mast, President & CEO of Precision Aviation Group. "We're now fully equipped to provide Rolls-Royce RR300 operators complete support which includes rental engines, modules and exchange services."

"KTS has invested over $2.5M to acquire complete rental engines, spare compressors, gearboxes and turbine modules along with upgrading two of our all-digital engine test cells," stated John Fraser, General Manager of KTS. "We are now Rolls-Royce certified to repair, overhaul and test the RR300 engine, and we look forward to providing this new capability to all operators of the R66 helicopter."

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industry worldwide. With 16 Repair Stations, and over 650,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG uses its twenty-two distinct business units and customer-focused business model to serve aviation customers through two business functions – Aviation Supply Chain – and its trademarked Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®).

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed and Rotary-wing aircraft. PAG subsidiaries have MRO and manufacturing capabilities on over 54,000 products in four vertical categories – Avionics, Components, Engines and Manufacturing / DER / Sub-Assembly. (www.precisionaviationgroup.com)

