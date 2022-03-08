Impact Analytics extends its partnership with PVH Corp. for assortment planning and price optimization

LINTHICUM, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Analytics has announced an extension of its partnership with PVH Corp., one of the world's largest and most admired fashion firms, to empower PVH's omnichannel business across North America, with the help of AI driven solutions for assortment planning and price optimization.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of e-commerce, and supply chain crisis, have made it imperative for retailers to work with intelligent, automated, and edge-aware solutions. IA's AssortSmart and PriceSmart solutions are fueled by Ada, Impact Analytics' cutting-edge AI & ML guided forecasting engine with robust predictive algorithms. With these solutions, PVH can intelligently improve forecast accuracies, and bring speed and agility to detecting and responding to changing customer preferences.

"We are excited to partner with Impact Analytics in leveraging AssortSmart and PriceSmart," said Joe Todaro, EVP Retail Operations for Tommy Hilfiger North America at PVH . "IA's best-in-class products will enable us to be more integrated in our planning process and enhance our planning capabilities, while enabling us to drive buy efficiencies and better margins. The IA team brings a wealth of data science and retail expertise to the table; this has the potential to help us further enhance omnichannel customer experience at PVH."

"We are extremely pleased to expand our relationship with PVH," said Prashant Agarwal, CEO of Impact Analytics. "Our flagship solution, AssortSmart will cater to PVH's localized assortment planning needs and strengthen its digital transformation and customer-centric focus. PriceSmart will help them drive decisions on outlet, e-Commerce, and clearance pricing strategies, thereby improving their entire lifecycle pricing process. PVH is a world-class apparel brand with a relentless focus on their premium brands, best in class products and consumer engagement. We look forward to delivering significant impact and helping them achieve even greater success through our innovative solutions."

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics is a proven leader in Retail, CPG, and Supply Chain focused enterprise AI SaaS solutions. Its suite of products for planning, forecasting, and merchandising is empowering leading retailers to make smart data-based decisions, transform their businesses, and achieve substantial business benefits. IA's unique engagement model allows for implementations to be executed in a quick and cost-efficient manner.

About PVH

PVH is one of the largest and most admired fashion companies with over 32,000 employees worldwide. Their 140-year history is built on the strength of their brands, including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, their dedicated teams and commitment to drive fashion forward for good. PVH is headquartered in New York City is connecting with consumers in over 40 countries.

