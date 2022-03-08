Getinge awarded a contract with Premier, Inc for Flow Family Anesthesia machines

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a new Anesthesia contract from Premier, Inc. a leading healthcare improvement company in the United States. The Flow Family's innovative technology provides personalized anesthesia to cover the needs of all types of surgeries and patients.

Premier Inc. is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 225,000 other providers and organizations.

"Premier awarding Getinge this contract is an important milestone for our anesthesia product line. This is the first time we are able to provide Premier members access to Flow Family Anesthesia machines at a contract rate," said Patricia Fitch, President, North America.

Getinge worked closely with clinicians to develop these anesthesia machines designed to facilitate personalization with patient safety in mind. With an intuitive interface, emphasis on ease of use, smart design, and a high level of automation, the Flow Family brings personalized anesthesia delivery and smooth workflow to the operating room.

"Easier access to Flow Family Anesthesia machines means that Premier members benefit from our innovative technology while providing personalized anesthesia to all their patients, but especially to their most challenging patients, neonates and the morbidly obese." said Patricia Fitch.

Every detail of the machines has been meticulously designed to help ensure optimal care with high efficiency. The Flow-e and Flow-c come equipped with the MAC Brain indicator. This unique technology visualizes the difference in agent concentration between the lungs and target organ, the brain.2 The reliability of the data places anesthesiologists in control, allowing planning and delivery of more efficient agent dosing. All models in Getinge's Flow Family include O 2 Guard, the world's first active hypoxia prevention system.3,4 O 2 Guard automatically overrules the settings and increases the flow of oxygen if the inspired oxygen level drops below 21%, minimizing the risk of hypoxia in challenging patient types.4 These innovations provide a smart workspace that makes work more manageable in the busy OR environment.

1. Above 1 year of age – see indications for use

2. Hendrickx JFA, De Wolf AM, De Hert S. O2, anybody? Eur J Anaesthesiol. 2015 Jun;32(6):371-3. Hypoxic guard systems – how safe are they? An interview with Dr Jan Hendrickx, Aalst Belgium, MX-6295, Rev03.

4. De Cooman, S, Schollaert C, Hendrickx JFA, et al. Hypoxic guard systems do not prevent rapid hypoxic inspired mixture formation. J Clin Monit Comput. 2015 Aug;29(4):491-7.

