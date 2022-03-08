ARCADIA EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arcadia , the technology company empowering energy innovators and consumers to fight the climate crisis, announced Benjamin Stein has joined Arcadia's leadership team as Chief Product Officer. Stein joins Arcadia from Twilio , where he most recently led Product & Engineering for Twilio.org , its social impact division. Previously, Stein served as GM of Twilio's Developer Experience and Enterprise business units, supporting a community of millions of software developers.

Benjamin Stein joins Arcadia as Chief Product Officer. (PRNewswire)

Stein will oversee the product vision of Arc , the company's technology platform that democratizes access to energy data from 125 utilities nationwide, covering more than 80% of US electric utility accounts; and continue to scale Arcadia's community solar program , which manages more than 700MW of distributed solar projects.

"Ben's experience scaling product teams developing core API infrastructure will be vital as we scale the Arc platform," said Kiran Bhatraju, founder and CEO of Arcadia. "Ben helped build a world-class developer experience at Twilio that we hope to replicate for any new energy company that needs data, tariffs, billing, or clean energy through an API."

"I am thrilled to help break the fossil fuel monopoly by taking inaccessible, regulated industries and making them accessible to the builders and innovators fighting climate change," said Stein . "Arcadia's mission marries my passions for software developers and the environment. I was inspired to join the Arcadia team to work on a software platform at the scale needed to decentralize and decarbonize the grid."

As a tech executive with more than 20 years of experience, Stein brings a powerful combination of skills that bridge business, product, and technology. Prior to Twilio, he was co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Mobile Commons, a mobile CRM enabling companies to manage communications from a single dashboard, which Upland Software acquired in 2015. Before starting his own company, Stein was a software engineer at Bloomberg LP, where he worked on the company's trading system, search engine, and web services.

Stein's addition to the executive leadership team following the recent expansion of the Board of Directors comes at a period of significant growth for Arcadia. The company raised a $100 million series D round in 2021 led by Tiger Global and the Drawdown Fund, and most recently launched the Arc platform.

ABOUT ARCADIA

Arcadia is a climate crisis–fighting technology company founded in 2014 and born out of a simple idea—everyone deserves access to clean energy. Arcadia breaks the fossil fuel monopoly by creating unprecedented access to energy data and renewable energy sources through its technology platform, Arc , and its community solar program. Arc fuels the renewable energy revolution by democratizing access to energy data from 125 utilities nationwide, covering more than 80% of US electric utility accounts. Arcadia also manages the nation's leading community solar program, helping to tackle energy injustice while spurring economic growth with more than 700MW of solar under management. Join us in our mission and find out how you or your business can help achieve the vision of a 100% clean energy future at arcadia.com .

MEDIA INQUIRIES

press@arcadia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arcadia Power