Side Step Sweets Introduces Better-For-You Gummy Candy Brand, Small Wins, at Natural Products Expo West 2022

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Side Step Sweets, a new, better-for-you sweets brand established by industry experts, trusted investors and professional basketball star Jayson Tatum, will launch its first brand of gummies, Small Wins, at this year's Natural Product Expo West 2022. The delicious new gummy varieties are made with organic ingredients, are all-natural, plant based, vegan, and low in sugar for superior taste. Small Wins will be unveiled at the show in Anaheim, California, from March 8 – 12 at booth #5000, and will become available online in Q2 2022 in 50-gram packs for an SRP of $3.29 per pack.

"As a father, I think it's important to occasionally treat my son to something sweet. Still, I've never felt good about what the candy aisle has to offer," said Jayson Tatum. "So, I decided to take matters into my own hands and develop a brand that would allow me to find a solution, not only for my son, but for other families who I know face similar frustrations, too. Small Wins is the first step in my goal of bringing better-for-you products to the market."

A sensible and tasty way to indulge in your sweet tooth, Small Wins offers amazing flavor without all the sugar. Each 50-gram pack contains just four grams of sugar and 100 calories per serving. The vegan, gluten-free and plant-based gummies are developed using superior ingredients and natural colors and flavorings. The flavor profiles of Small Win's new candies include Sassy Strawberry, Perfect Peach, Whimsical Watermelon and Groovy Green Apple.

Small Wins are a delightful way to treat your family (and yourself) by making ordinary moments feel a little more extraordinary. From an "A" on their report card to making a dinner that everyone in the family enjoys, it's all about the little things that make up a big life. Small Wins are a sweet way to celebrate these successes with all the goodness and none of the guilt.

Side Step Sweets is a new, better-for-you sweets brand established by industry experts, trusted investors and NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum. Developed following disappointment in the legacy candy industry for unhealthy and uninspired products. Together, the team at Side Step Sweets are building the future of healthy sweets with brands that feature products that are sensible and delicious without all the sugar and guilt. Learn more at https://www.sidestepsweets.com/.

