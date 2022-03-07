OEC Board of Directors has new chairman

Héctor Núñez, Cuban-American born in Miami Florida, former president of Walmart and vice-president of Operations at Coca-Cola in Brazil, is the new chairman of the Board of Directors of the construction company OEC.

SÃO PAULO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of OEC Engineering and Construction will be chaired by Héctor Núñez. The executive also takes over as CEO of Novonor S.A., the group's holding company and OEC's parent company, which operates in the engineering and construction, petrochemical industry, oil and gas, real estate development sectors, among others.

Héctor Núñez is Cuban-American, born in Miami Florida, and has lived in Brazil for more than 20 years. He has been with the Novonor Group since 2021, having started on the OEC Board in October of that year. Prior to that, the executive was Vice President of Operations for Coca-Cola in several countries and President of Walmart and Ri Happy in Brazil. As chairman of OEC's Board, Núñez will work together with seven other members, two of whom are women and three are independent members.

In the last year, OEC's project portfolio has grown substantially, adding over $845 million in new contracts. Novonor and OEC have received important certifications of quality in governance and compliance management, such as the International Seal ISO 37001, and OEC has recently undergone an external audit that expands the scope of the certification to all the operations of the construction company in the various countries where it operates, such as Brazil, United States, Peru, Panama, and Angola.

About the OEC

Throughout its 78-year history, OEC has been responsible for the execution of more than 2,900 large-scale projects in more than 30 countries around the world, such as hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants, bridges, tunnels, subway and railroad lines, airports, ports, railroads, refineries, industrial and mining projects. In 2021, OEC received for the tenth consecutive year the Global Best Projects award, granted by the ENR - Engineering News-Record magazine, a distinction considered by the market as the Oscar of world engineering. It currently employs more than 18,000 people of different nationalities in more than twenty projects spread across countries in the Americas and Africa.

