HNM Systems Announces New Operating Model and Technology Focused Digital Presence

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HNM Systems, Inc., a technology-driven recruiting firm, announced today a new operating model and elevated digital presence, aimed to further its mission of uniting people, technology, and purpose. The new model and tech-focused website also helps HNM Systems reinvent its current operations by integrating new technology, automating workflow, engaging strategic partners, and establishing cross-functional team alignment focused on customer priorities.

As HNM Systems continues to evolve, Chief Executive Officer Heather Moyer seized the opportunity to realign the business, creating a five-step approach called the Uniquely Customized Operating Model. The goal of this model is to greatly enhance customer delivery and further HNM's pursuit of positively impacting three million lives. By leveraging both new and existing automation and AI tools, this process will allow the implementation of highly targeted candidate marketing, leverage existing networks, and deliver exceptional employee retention.

While HNM Systems has continuously been recognized for its people-driven approach, a new realignment of three core business units was designed to take the company to the next level. This dedicated, customer centric approach further enables customer advancement with technological evolution and dedicated subject matter expertise. Moving forward, each business unit - Information Technology, Wireless & Wireline, and Network and Utility Construction - will have a dedicated team of industry experts committed to helping them achieve success.

"The evolution of the talent landscape over the last twenty months is remarkable," said Heather Moyer, HNM Systems President and Chief Executive Officer. "Alongside the rapid industry changes, HNM has been invited to reimagine our approach to accessing, hiring and retaining best in class global talent. Leveraging cutting edge technology, global partners, workflow automation and our uniquely customized operating model we have succeeded in delivering talent in the most challenging climate. Our success furthers our customers' competitive advantage and our collective goal to positively impact three million lives."

In addition to the new operating process, HNM invested in a website redesign. The new technology focused site launched in February 2022 and includes an advanced toolset, refreshed color palette, and futuristic design elements that are in line with the new operating processes.

With over 30 years of combined technical staffing experience, HNM Systems provides direct hire, contract to hire, and professional placement to the Telecommunications, Utilities, and IT sectors. HNM also offers turn-key engineering services for the design of outside and inside plant, power utility, and Wi-Fi systems.

Our industry expertise, exceptional customer experience, and proprietary screening process allow us to deliver the highest quality candidates. Moreover, our commitment to coaching and contractor care ensures that staff retention and satisfaction remain high. For more information, visit www.hnmsystems.com.

