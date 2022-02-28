US Senator Bob Casey Visits the Hill CDC in the Historic Hill District

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hill Community Development Corporation welcomed United States Senator Bob Casey to the historic Hill District on Friday afternoon. The Hill CDC has been working for years to bring attention to a broad range of needs for the redevelopment of the Hill District, a historic African American community with an extraordinary cultural legacy located in the heart of Pittsburgh between Downtown and Oakland (university district). U.S. Senator Bob Casey and his staff visited the Hill CDC in support of the organization's efforts to redevelop the neighborhood in a way that does not displace existing residents and ensures equity.

Senator Casey sat down with Marimba Milliones, President & CEO of the Hill CDC, to exchange thoughts and details on a range of opportunities for federal support. Senator Casey was extremely attentive to the current condition of the Hill District and its future needs. He explained in detail the recently passed Infrastructure and Jobs Act, and the potential it holds for the Hill District and similar neighborhoods. The Act provides critical funding for infrastructure such as streets and broadband technology, public transportation, stormwater management, and the removal of lead pipes to promote improved water quality for residents. It is projected that up to 30,000 jobs will be created in Pennsylvania each year for ten years. Both Senator Casey and Ms. Milliones expressed mutual interest in assuring that many of those jobs are available to Hill District residents and residents of other Black communities.

Of note, the Act challenges infrastructure projects to redress historical wrongs. This is critically important for the Hill District since the neighborhood is still recovering from federally-funded urban renewal which led to the demolition of a major portion of the neighborhood in the late 1950s. Demolition of the Lower Hill District displaced over 8,000 mostly Black residents and removed over 400 businesses and institutions. One hundred acres of land were cleared as a part of the government-sponsored project. Although the neighborhood was a recipient of a federal TIGER Grant in recent years, overall the Lower Hill redevelopment project still struggles to meet agreed upon goals outlined in the community benefits agreement that promises commensurate community reinvestment.

A highlight of Senator Casey's time in the Hill District was Milliones sharing the progress of developing New Granada Square, a $60 Million mixed use project that will catalyze the core of the neighborhood with residential, cultural, institutional, food and entertainment space. The project is the largest mixed use project the neighborhood has seen in generations and is essential to its recovery and cultural preservation. Casey was captivated by the forecasted number of jobs being created, as well as the extraordinary efforts to promote equitable development and inclusion for minority businesses and a diverse workforce.

Senator Casey was thrilled to hear about the Hill CDC's many economic development programs including a Black tech focused initiative called Hill Tech Society, the organization's participation in a CHOICE neighborhood revitalization effort, and programs that promote the retention of Black artists and talent that are needed for the region's growth.

Milliones thanked Senator Casey and his team for an amazing visit and looks forward to continued collaboration. "Senator Casey's visit demonstrates a true commitment and resolve to support the Hill CDC and Hill District neighborhood as it moves the community's vision forward." She continued, "Communities like the Hill District must be a central focus in America's economic recovery, and are essential in reaching equitable outcomes."

