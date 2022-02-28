TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Darrow, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2022.

JMP Securities Technology Conference Fireside Chat Details

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022



Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 a.m. Pacific)



Webcast: Live event and replay (available for 90 days) can be accessed here and from TrueCar's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com





