SlumberPod Announces Release Of New Product, Homebase, An Accessory To Their Blackout Privacy Sleep Pods For Babies And Toddlers

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SlumberPod announced today the release of their new patent-pending product, HomeBase™, an accessory to their blackout privacy sleep pods for babies and toddlers.

SlumberPod releases new product, HomeBase, for use on standard-sized home cribs. (PRNewswire)

More than 125,000 families have enjoyed SlumberPod as a companion during travel or when room sharing, using playards or toddler mattresses. The release of HomeBase is exciting news for parents who want to use SlumberPod over their crib at home. This new attachment accessory, when added to SlumberPod, allows the canopy to cover standard full-sized cribs. HomeBase is made of the same breathable, stretchy blackout material and is perfect for more rest and less stress in a home bedroom or nursery.

"We are thrilled to bring HomeBase to market!," said Katy Mallory, CEO and Co-Founder of SlumberPod. "For so many families, SlumberPod has been a real game changer when traveling and sharing a room with little ones. We heard over and over again how they love their SlumberPod so much, and they wanted to be able to use it over their full-sized home cribs. The blackout environment helps them keep a consistent sleep schedule, even when they aren't traveling."

COO and Co-Founder Lou Childs added, "This is a proud moment for our entire SlumberPod team. We never want to stop innovating and offering up solutions for parents of young children. We believe the best product ideas come from solving problems, and HomeBase does just that."

For families on-the-go, HomeBase can stay with your full-sized crib at home, while SlumberPod goes along for travel. For more information about HomeBase features and benefits, visit https://bit.ly/sphomebase .

About SlumberPod

SlumberPod is a patented, quick-assembly privacy pod that is nearly blackout dark inside and helps babies/toddlers get a good night's sleep — especially important when traveling and sharing a room with others (e.g., hotel room), and allows families to continue enjoying their vacations after the little one goes to sleep. Compatible with standard playards, mini-cribs and select toddler cots/inflatable mattresses, SlumberPod gives families years of use. The HomeBase accessory allows SlumberPod to be used with a full-sized crib.

SlumberPod is a Georgia-based juvenile products brand created by mother-daughter team Lou Childs and Katy Mallory. They believe traveling with young children can be less stressful and more restful with the right gear and attitude. The brand has built a cult-following with thousands of 5-star reviews, and they have been chosen for several design and innovation awards, including a Mom's Choice Award®. SlumberPod is sold from their website and select retailers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several Asian countries. For more about SlumberPod and their inventors' story, visit www.slumberpod.com.

Engage with SlumberPod on Instagram and follow the juvenile brand on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for videos, giveaways, parenting tips, and product announcements.

HomeBase allows SlumberPod to attach to a standard-sized crib (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SlumberPod