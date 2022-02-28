Sitedropp Announces Same-day Delivery of Home Improvement Products

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitedropp is thrilled to announce our soft launch in Southwest Michigan. We are inviting our first customers to start saving time and money with Sitedropp's on-demand delivery service for home improvement and construction materials. This soft launch rewards a select number of early customers with extremely discounted, and in some cases complimentary, delivery services. In return, Sitedropp is gathering feedback on our app so that we may provide you with the best possible user experience. During our soft launch we will manage the number of users invited to the app and manage our capacity for deliveries.

Sitedropp on-demand delivery platform (PRNewswire)

"We are gamechangers for the residential home improvement professional. Sitedropp is an on-demand delivery service that brings materials from your favorite home improvement stores directly to you. Contractors who use Sitedropp are enjoying the lift to productivity and a very healthy cost savings, when compared to sending their own crew to the store," said the co-founders.

"Our driver base is growing. We are a highly desirable company with an ability to attract and retain the right candidates and provide them with long-term career potential."

About Sitedropp

Sitedropp is an on-demand delivery platform bringing project materials directly to the customer's location. Our founders are experts in construction, technology, and people. Sitedropp's customers include professional contractors and do-it-yourself-ers (DIYers) making improvements to their homes. Sitedropp saves time and money for our customers by handling the materials run in a timely, convenient, and reliable manner. Retailers can partner with Sitedropp to meet the very high customer expectations for fast delivery. Sitedropp's vision is to make construction and home improvement more possible by delivering today what customers need most for their best tomorrow. Find Sitedropp online at Sitedropp and LinkedIn.

