ODD BURGER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER REVENUE, FILES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIALS AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS‎

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSX: ODD) ‎‎(OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9)‎ is pleased to announce its financial results for its first quarter, ended December 31, 2021 have been posted with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. ‎ The Company's first quarter revenue was a record: approximately 79% higher than its previous quarter, and nearly 156% higher than the first quarter from the year previous.

CEO James McInnes stated, "Financial results from our first quarter demonstrate the tremendous success of our brand and our ability to drive sales in diverse markets. We are now operational in six different cities, with franchise agreements secured in cities across Canada. Our traction is quickly accelerating, and, through a franchise model, Odd Burger will be able to further extend this growth with minimal capital requirements. Furthermore, with the launch of Preposterous Foods, we now have a whole new revenue stream that could have a significant impact on our future growth by offering our manufactured food products to other restaurants and major chains. It's an exciting time to be in the plant-based food sector and we can't wait to continue to disrupt the traditional food system."

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

The following table sets forth unaudited selected financial information for each of the last eight quarters.

Quarter Ended December 31

2021 September 30

2021 June 30

2021 March 31

2021 Revenue $687,156 $384,475 $257,401 $258,839 Net and Comprehensive Loss (1,208,632) (1,098,144) (3,541,281) (382,476) Net Loss Per Share $(0.01) $(0.01) $(0.04) $(0.01)









Quarter Ended December 31

2020 September 30

2020 June 30

2020 March 31

2020 Revenue $268,349 $206,364 $145,652 $349,814 Net and Comprehensive Loss (134,370) (2,451,760) (81,123) (119,378) Net Loss Per Share $(0.00) $(0.05) $(0.00) $(0.00)

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives under the brand Preposterous Foods to foodservice channels. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD, on the OTCQB under ODDAF, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under IA9. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes statements relating: to future restaurant openings; potential franchisees, demand for our products and other similar statements. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to material assumptions with respect to the continued strong demand for the Company's products, the availability of sufficient financing on reasonable terms to fund the Company's capital requirements and the ability to obtain necessary equipment, production inputs and labour. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, expansion of facilities, competition, availability of raw materials, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation, as well as the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release may make reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

