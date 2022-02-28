LINKED INCLUSION CORP. Honored As Product Leader of The Year in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and as Product Leader of The Year and Leader of the Year in Responsible Technology, In the Inaugural Anthem Awards.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linked Inclusion™ Corporation announced today that it has been Honored As Product Leader of The Year in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and in Responsible Technology, while its CEO, Padraic McFreen has been honored as Leader of the Year in Responsible Technology In the Inaugural Anthem Awards.

Anthem Award Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

Linked Inclusion is a Black-owned social media platform that will change the world. What differentiates the social change platform is that they are re-tuning the approach to solving for X: exclusion caused by racism, and the impact it has on health. Linked Inclusion fills a resource gap for people who have experienced exclusion, as well as for their allies. The startup is socially managing change, and reframing the narrative of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion by adding +Wellness.

"On behalf of Linked Inclusion, I thank you for this tremendous honor. When we began this journey, we knew this work was not only important to each and everyone of us personally, but also critical for the inclusive advancement of humanity," said Padraic McFreen, Founder and CEO of Linked Inclusion. "This recognition of our work confirms that Diversity, Equity, Inclusion + Wellness are important problems requiring global solutions. We are honored to have you with us on this journey. Replace exclusion with inclusion, because we are stronger, faster, smarter, together. Join us ."

Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices conference , followed by a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.

