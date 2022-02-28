Inspira Technologies Is Awarded the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today that it has been awarded the 2021 Europe Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the artificial respiratory market by Frost & Sullivan, a global research consulting firm with extensive experience in growth opportunities. The award recognizes Inspira Technologies for its innovative and minimally invasive ART™ system that is designed to minimize the need for invasive mechanical ventilation.

"Frost & Sullivan finds that Inspira Technologies' ART demonstrates the company's excellence in innovation," stated Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The device has the potential to overcome the limitations of its predecessors to deliver a less-invasive respiratory support system, aligning with the company's mission."

As a result of its unique features, ART may potentially minimize the need for invasive mechanical ventilation with its associated damages to a patient's lung and overall survival.

Samantha Fisher commented that "Frost & Sullivan applauds Inspira Technologies for the potential of ART system's plug-and-play simplicity, which eliminates the need for specialists to administer the system and also potentially circumvents the Cath room requirements. Thus, Inspira Technologies might potentially overcome the complicated setup associated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and other systems, resulting in an efficient and effective procedure that safeguards a patient's health."

Chief Executive Officer Dagi Ben-Noon at Inspira Technologies stated that "It is a great honor to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, one of the world's leading market research firms operating in the healthcare industry. We remain focused on our mission and strive to reach our goals and plans as soon as possible."

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART system, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART is designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed at rebalancing oxygen saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the CE or other required regulatory agencies.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a research and consulting firm that helps clients accelerate growth with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. Frost & Sullivan has over 60 years of experience in coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with proven best practices.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it is discussing its mission and potential benefits of its ART system. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, as well as its subsequent public filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov .

