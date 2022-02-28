Children's Hunger Alliance Raises $465,000 to Fight Childhood Hunger in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hunger Alliance (CHA), a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to childhood hunger, raised $465,000 during its 27th annual Menu of Hope fundraiser Feb. 22. This is the largest amount ever raised by the organization during its Menu of Hope fundraiser.

Hunger touches the lives of more than 1 in 4 children in Ohio. That means over 700,000 children live in food-insecure homes, not knowing where they will get their next meal. Children's Hunger Alliance, unique among aid organizations with its child-focus and extensive statewide reach, works to alleviate childhood hunger throughout Ohio.

CHA helps child care centers, in-home child care providers, afterschool and summer programs to provide balanced, healthy meals to children in their care. They also work with schools to increase breakfast participation. Along with other gifts secured throughout the year, the $465,000 raised during 2022's Menu of Hope allows Children's Hunger Alliance—with their numerous partners—to continue the important work of feeding Ohio's kids.

"All of us at Children's Hunger Alliance sincerely appreciate the support from our Menu of Hope Patrons and the individual donors working with us to feed Ohio's kids," said Judy Mobley, president and CEO of Children's Hunger Alliance.

Held virtually via online streaming, 2022's Menu of Hope took a heartfelt look back at a year beset by pandemic-related challenges—challenges that ultimately encouraged creativity and innovation, and were successfully overcome thanks to the tireless efforts of CHA's volunteers, community partners, generous donors and dedicated staff. The event showcased the new and creative ways in which Children's Hunger Alliance, with their partners, met an increased need for meals, ultimately distributing nearly 10 million meals to children across the state in 2021.

Menu of Hope also featured an in-depth look at the ramifications of hunger among children, featuring panelists who discussed the detrimental effects of hunger on children's health and their ability to learn in school. During the segment, Franklin County Commissioner Erica C. Crawley implored listeners to recognize that "ALL children are our children," and childhood access to nutritious food is a societal necessity.

Children's Hunger Alliance sincerely thanks the many corporate and individual donors who made this year's Menu of Hope such a success, and deeply values the community partners that devote so much time and energy to ending childhood hunger in Ohio. As always, we are committed to Working together to FEED OHIO's KIDS.

About Children's Hunger Alliance

Founded in 1970, Children's Hunger Alliance is a statewide nonprofit based in Columbus with regional offices in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo. Simply put, our mission is to provide healthy meals to hungry children, advocate for the welfare of Ohio's youngest citizens and teach nutrition and physical education to those we serve. At Children's Hunger Alliance, we are committed to improving the well-being of children throughout the state struggling with hunger. For more, visit childrenshungeralliance.org, or follow @CHAOhio on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Carlile

Marketing Works for Children's Hunger Alliance

614.736.0538

erin@marketingworks360.com

View original content:

SOURCE Children's Hunger Alliance