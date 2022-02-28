Chicago Automobile Trade Association Names Jennifer Morand President of Association and General Manager of the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) today announced that Jennifer Morand was named co-CEO of the 500-member dealer association. She joins David Sloan in the top job as they together lead the organization that represents the Chicago area's franchised, new-car dealers and produces the annual Chicago Auto Show. Effective March 1, Morand will officially transition to the role of President of the CATA and General Manager of the Chicago Auto Show.

Jennifer Morand Named President of Chicago Automobile Trade Association, General Manager of Chicago Auto Show (PRNewswire)

"I've known for a number of years that Jen would someday be President of the CATA and General Manager of the Chicago Auto Show," said Sloan. "When she was recruited by an outside organization for a great opportunity, I realized it would take a bold move to keep her. So, we accelerated the timeline a bit and we couldn't be more pleased with the outcome."

"This is a pivotal time for the franchised dealer model, the association and the auto show," said Sloan. "Jen's strengths as a communicator and a marketer perfectly align with where we want to take the organization as well as the future of the auto show."

"When I first made the offer, she declined, but then I got our Executive Committee involved and they were incredibly supportive and persuasive," said Sloan.

"Jen is the type of person that you just can't let go," said CATA Chairman Kevin Keefe. "We're thrilled that she and Dave will lead the organization for a two-year transition, at which time she will fully take the reins."

"I applaud Dave for having the foresight to appoint Jen as his successor, even if it meant expediting his own retirement timeline," said Keefe. "When he shared the vision with me and the board, it clicked with us immediately. We're excited to see what's in store for the future of the association and the Chicago Auto Show, especially at this crucial time when change is imminent."

A graduate of the University of Iowa, Morand began her career with the CATA in 2008 as a seasonal Communications Specialist to help with public relations for the 2009 Chicago Auto Show. After working in agency public relations for several years she returned to the CATA as Manager of Public Relations and Social Media in 2012. She was promoted to Director in 2014 and has established the Chicago Auto Show as an industry leader through strategic media relations, targeted digital campaigns and social media engagement year-round—despite the show only being 10 days.

Sloan has been with the CATA since 1993, beginning as Executive Vice President before being named President in January 2010. He worked for General Motors Corporation's Communications prior to joining the CATA.

"I am beyond grateful and honored to have been recruited by Dave and the CATA board for this prestigious, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Morand. "After an intense period of carefully weighing all sides—while simultaneously producing the auto show, nonetheless!—it quickly became clear that accepting the role was the right decision all around. I couldn't have dreamed up a better scenario than to have a steady, strategic leader in Dave to stay on board through the transition period."

"It's evident the auto industry is rapidly changing, and we need to be planning for the future, not adapting to the now," continued Morand. "I look forward to rising to the challenge to lead this organization into the next decade and beyond."

For more information on the CATA, visit www.cata.info. For more information on the Chicago Auto Show, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show was Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicago Automobile Trade Association